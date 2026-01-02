Who Is Kevin Shiflett? Meet the Amazing Chin-Balancing Artist Who Took Over Knicks NBA Halftime

Ladders. Tables. BBQ Grills. Kevin Shiflett can balance it all on his chin. The uniquely talented star, who has been balancing objects for decades, recently came into the spotlight yet again, during the New York Knicks’ most recent matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Although the crows present inside Madison Square Garden loved his performance, they wanted to dive deeper into his lore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Kevin Shiflett, and why is he famous?

Kevin Shiflett is a pretty well-known balancing artist who has made several appearances for several teams. Today, he’s a widely known entertainer who has performed not just in the NBA across various different sporting communities and leagues, including the likes of WNBA, NFL, IFL, and others. What started as a moment of curiosity has turned into a life event for Kevin, aka ‘The Amazing Chin Balancer.’

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Kevin Shiflett discover and develop his chin-balancing talent?

While the audiences today have seen Kevin Shiflett at his best, he wasn’t born with it. He discovered his talent aged just 10 with a trip to the circus. There, a little Shiflett got inspired by what he saw, and as soon as he got home, he decided to try it on his own. A broom was all he needed, as he tried to balance that on his chin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he failed at first, he soon got the hang of it, and fast forward to today, he’s living his dream and has performed for several teams across multiple leagues. However, it’s not like Kevin Shiflett discovered balancing. So, what makes his performances so special that it makes people talk about him despite there being a live game on?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Shiflett’s NBA halftime performances so special?

Although balancing isn’t new, Kevin Shiflett has taken it to the next level. Every object you can imagine, all the way from a table to a full-sized ladder. Yeah! A ladder on his chin. While this should give you a clear idea of why he’s so loved by the fans, what makes his stunts even more difficult is the physics behind them.

The bigger the object, the more difficult to balance; that’s why it’s so impressive. So much so that he himself sometimes doesn’t understand how he does it.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Kevin Shiflett Òthe amazing chin balancerÓ performs during a timeout during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

“Sometimes I amaze myself because I can quickly pick something up, and I don’t know how I do it, but I feel right where it needs to be,” he said. “It takes only one or two times to really feel confident with an item.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why you can always find him at his local Home Depot testing new objects to balance on his chin, or in his words, “as long as I can lift it, I balance it. I’m always looking for new ideas, different variations on what to do.”

Now that you know all about Kevin Shiflett’s journey, why don’t we take a look at how he got his big great? That’s because it’s not every day you see someone balance a bicycle on their chin at halftime during an NBA game.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Kevin Shiflett break into the NBA and WNBA halftime shows?

It all started in a driveway for Kevin Shiflett. So, how did he end up on the NBA court? Well, in 2015, the Utah Jazz started a contest looking for a talented person to star during their halftime show. Shiflett applied and won. The result? He won it and accepted the invitation in what would soon become his biggest performance and a ticket to his new profession. He even got a suite and a cash prize.

“My wife was my girlfriend at the time, and I used the money from that Jazz game to buy her wedding ring,” he said. “Chin balancing even got me my wedding ring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s never looked back since performing for various teams across several platforms, as he continues to make halftime enjoyable for the fans.

In a sports world that constantly chases the next viral moment, Kevin Shiflett has carved out something rarer: a timeless kind of intrigue. His act doesn’t rely on trends or technology, just nerve, precision, and an ability to hold an arena’s breath in mid-air. As long as fans come to games looking for wonder beyond the box score, Shiflett’s balance will remain a perfect fit for the NBA stage.