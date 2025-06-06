Who is Khaman Maluach? All About the NBA Draft Prospect Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams

The NBA Draft hype train is officially rolling, and if you thought it was just about flashy dunks and Twitter takes, think again. There’s a name popping up more and more in the league’s rumor mill, and no, it’s not the latest meme-worthy tweet from a player’s dog. We’re talking about Khaman Maluach — a guy who’s got scouts whispering and fans buzzing like they just spotted a free agency steal. But who exactly is this towering figure that’s causing so much chatter?

We won’t spoil the surprise just yet, but let’s just say Maluach isn’t your average rookie hype story. From international roots to a strong college debut, his journey is anything but ordinary. So buckle up, because this story’s got everything: size, skills, and a dash of that underdog flavor NBA fans love to rally behind.

Which are the top teams that Khaman Maluach is expected to land in the 2025 NBA Draft?

As the 2025 NBA Draft countdown hits three weeks, the buzz around Khaman Maluach is louder than a playoff buzzer-beater. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, four teams stand out as the most likely landing spots for this 7-foot-2 center: the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. If you thought these teams were just window-shopping, think again — they’re seriously scouting Maluach like he’s the last piece to their rebuilding puzzle.

Why these teams? Well, it’s all about what Maluach brings to the table. The Hornets and Pelicans, both hunting for defensive anchors, see him as the kind of rim protector who could make opposing guards think twice before attacking the paint. The Nets and Raptors, on the other hand, are enamored with his mix of size and skill, especially his ability to stretch the floor with shooting and excel in pick-and-roll plays.

NBA personnel rave about his near 7-foot-7 wingspan, which sounds less like a human measurement and more like a myth straight out of a fantasy novel. His shot-blocking skills? Top-tier. Scouts say he’s going to disrupt offenses faster than you can say “swish.” And that potential pick-and-pop shooting? Well, if he nails that, defenders might as well just hand him the keys to the paint.

Khaman Maluach College Career

If you thought Maluach’s draft stock was just hype, wait until you hear about his rookie season at Duke. Playing 39 games as a freshman, the guy started every single one and put up a solid stat line with 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. But here’s the kicker — he shot a jaw-dropping 71.2% from the field.

Maluach’s efficiency isn’t just about scoring easy buckets. His footwork in the paint and ability to finish around the rim remind you of the classic defensive stalwarts of the past — think Dikembe Mutombo meets a young Rudy Gobert. Add to that his 76.6% free-throw shooting, which may not be Steph Curry levels yet, but hey, even the best have to start somewhere.

Before Duke, Maluach’s basketball education came straight from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal. This is where the NBA’s global vision meets serious player development. He also got some pro seasoning in the Basketball Africa League, suiting up for teams like Cobra Sport, AS Douanes, and City Oilers. And guess what? He led the BAL in rebounding in 2024, proving he can crash the boards like a beast no matter the competition.

Where is Khaman Maluach from?

Maluach’s journey to the NBA draft stage is the kind of story that makes highlight reels beyond the court. Born in Rumbek, South Sudan, in 2006, his early years were shaped by more than just basketball. His family fled conflict in South Sudan, eventually settling in Kawempe, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda. Growing up there, he attended Bethel Covenant College — a place where he started laying the foundation for his hoop dreams.

This background gives Maluach a story that resonates. It’s not just about basketball; it’s about overcoming obstacles and carving out a path where there seemed to be none. For basketball fans who grew up rooting for the underdog and loving a good origin story (cue every Kobe Bryant “Mamba Mentality” video ever), Maluach’s story hits home.

So what’s the final word on Khaman Maluach? The 2025 NBA Draft is shaping up to be his launching pad, with several teams ready to roll the dice on this big man with serious upside. He’s got the size, the skill, and the story. Whether he ends up swatting shots in Charlotte or crashing boards in Toronto, Maluach’s name is definitely one to watch as draft night approaches.