Who Is Kristina Pink? All About Fox Reporter’s Career and Background

“It’s never been about me or, oh, I got into this to be in the limelight. I was just a genuine sports junkie… I fell in love with talking about sports, but not necessarily wanting to be this big personality.” That quote truly captures Kristina Pink. If you watch sports at all, you’ve definitely seen her. She’s always there, calm and collected on the sidelines for NFL games on FOX and right by the court for the Los Angeles Clippers on Bally Sports. She’s earned her spot as one of the most respected reporters out there, not by seeking fame, but by simply outworking everyone else. Her journey is a perfect example of how to build a career around something you genuinely love.

Now, she’s about to become even more widely recognized. Pink was recently named a sideline reporter for Prime Video’s very first “NBA on Prime” broadcast team. This is a huge new step that will put her on a national stage alongside broadcasting legends like Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan, plus talented analysts like Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker. “It’s an incredible honor to be part of this new chapter between the NBA and Prime Video,” Pink said about the move. “This is an opportunity to tell more stories, reach a broader audience, and share my energy for the game.” So, let’s get to know the person behind the microphone.

Who is Kristina Pink, and how did she become a prominent sideline reporter?

Kristina Pink is a seasoned sports journalist who has become a staple of national NFL and NBA broadcasts, but she’s quick to credit her parents, Donald and Lorna Joy Pink, for her success. It was her father who first saw her potential and pointed her toward a career in broadcasting. “I remember my dad and my family were telling me to figure out what I wanted to do for a career. And he was like, ‘You know, you like talking, so maybe you should look at broadcasting?’” Pink recalled. That suggestion sparked a passion that led her to the University of Florida, and she never looked back.

With her parents’ support, she joined the FOX Sports family in 2012 and quickly became one of the network’s most trusted voices. Her climb to the top was steady, built on solid local reporting and a true passion for the game.

Before she became a national name, Pink started out covering college football for FOX Sports and reporting on the Miami Heat for WTVJ in Miami. That hands-on experience, covering two of the biggest sports at the highest level, really got her ready for the national stage. She’s great at taking complex topics and making them easy to understand, and she’s a natural at telling the human stories behind the scores. It’s that mix of professionalism and genuine enthusiasm that has made her a standout on the sidelines.

What makes Kristina Pink’s sideline reporting style stand out?

What makes Kristina Pink so good at her job is that she’s just real. She doesn’t put on an act; she’s simply herself. That authenticity shines through in her reporting. She has an amazing knack for making players and coaches feel totally comfortable, which helps them open up in ways they might not with other reporters.

“She makes everyone feel comfortable, levels the playing field for everybody,” said Fox NFL Kickoff producer Jeremy Mennell. “And it’s not just the players. It’s the crew, it’s production people behind the scenes… She knows how to make them feel welcome — never feels forced.” That skill is incredibly valuable on a live broadcast, where trust and good relationships mean everything. Pink’s ability to stay cool under pressure, whether she’s explaining a tricky play or handling something unexpected on the sidelines, has become her trademark.

Even though she’s becoming more famous, Pink keeps her personal life very private. She has never publicly said if she’s in a relationship and keeps her personal life completely separate from her work. It’s a deliberate choice, based on a humble view of her own role in the sports world. “It’s not necessarily that I’m trying to keep things private,” she once explained. “I’m just (private) by nature. I don’t think I’m all that interesting.”

Her co-workers, though, would definitely disagree. They call her an “Energizer Bunny,” someone whose natural excitement for the job is infectious. “For me, sports – covering the NFL, covering the NBA… for me, it’s fun,” Pink told UPROXX. “I look at every game and every broadcast like I enjoy what I do, and I want people to enjoy watching me. So I just try to have my natural energy and presence when I am on the air.” It’s this genuine enthusiasm, combined with her professionalism, that makes her so relatable and so highly respected.

What is Kristina Pink’s background in sports broadcasting before joining FOX Sports?

Pink’s journey to the top was a classic example of starting from the bottom and working your way up. She began her career while she was still a student at the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in Telecommunications. She worked for the campus TV and radio stations, covering Florida Gators athletics and learning the ropes of the business. As her former colleague Pam Oliver said, “She’s a trained reporter… down and dirty, hard work. Editing and shooting your own stuff.”

After graduating, she took a job at a local Fox station in Jackson, Mississippi, before moving on to bigger cities like Miami and New Orleans. It was in Miami that she first got a taste of the national spotlight, covering the 2012 NBA Finals for the local NBC station. That experience, along with her work covering Super Bowls and big college football games, got her ready for the call from FOX Sports in 2012. Her approach has always been the same, no matter how big the stage. “I know a Super Bowl is big, but I want every game, the work I put in, to be the same,” she once said. It’s that endless preparation and dedication that have made her one of the best in the business.

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel Sports Network reporter Kristina Pink during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.

And she truly is. For the thousands of young journalists who look up to her, she’s more than just a reporter; she’s a role model. Her journey shows how powerful hard work, humility, and staying true to yourself can be. She’s faced the unique challenges that come with being a woman in an industry mostly run by men, and she’s done it with grace and professionalism. “Oftentimes you’re in the heat of the moment… it doesn’t come out the way you want,” she explained. “For women, it’s tougher to recover.”

Her advice to other women trying to make it in the industry? “You have to be 100 percent comfortable in your own skin, and do your best not to pay attention to what people say… kill ’em with kindness.” It’s a philosophy that has worked incredibly well for her, and it’s one that will keep inspiring the next generation of sports reporters for years to come.