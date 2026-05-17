Who Is Landry Shamet’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Cameron Aimonetti

Behind every NBA star is someone who quietly builds a life of their own, and Landry Shamet’s girlfriend is no exception. From a growing real estate career in New York City to her low-key but supportive relationship, Cameron Aimonetti has sparked plenty of curiosity among basketball fans. But who really is the woman often spotted beside the NBA guard? Here’s a closer look at her background, career, education, and the private love story that continues to grab attention.

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Who is Landry Shamet’s girlfriend, Cameron Aimonetti?

Cameron Aimonetti is known as the longtime girlfriend of Landry Shamet and has built a professional career in New York real estate. While she largely keeps her personal life private, her LinkedIn profile confirms that she attended the University of San Diego from 2014 to 2018.

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Aimonetti currently works as a real estate advisor in New York City. According to her professional profile, she has experience in luxury real estate and client advisory services.

Public information about her early life, including her birth date, hometown, and detailed educational background before college, is limited and has not been officially verified through public records or interviews. However, she has gained attention for her relationship with Shamet and her growing career in real estate.

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What is Cameron Aimonetti’s height and age?

Publicly verified information about Cameron Aimonetti’s exact age, height, and religion is not available. She has kept much of her personal life private, and no official interviews, biographies, or public records confirm those details.

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Based on publicly available photos, Aimonetti appears to be of average height, especially when compared to Landry Shamet, but no verified measurement has been released. Similarly, there is no confirmed information regarding her date of birth or religious faith.

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What is publicly known is that Aimonetti attended the University of San Diego and currently works as a real estate advisor in New York City.

How did Landry Shamet and Cameron Aimonetti meet?

Landry Shamet and Cameron Aimonetti have kept most details of their relationship private, so the exact story of how they first met has not been publicly revealed. Neither Shamet nor Aimonetti has shared an official account of when their relationship began in interviews or on social media.

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However, the couple has reportedly been together for several years and has occasionally appeared together in public and on social media posts connected to Shamet’s NBA career. Aimonetti has also been seen supporting the basketball guard during different stages of his professional journey, including his time with the New York Knicks. Reports from entertainment and sports lifestyle outlets describe their relationship as long-term, though no verified timeline of their early dating history is publicly available.

What is publicly confirmed is that Aimonetti currently works in New York real estate, while Shamet continues his NBA career. Despite public curiosity, the pair has largely chosen to keep the more personal parts of their relationship out of the spotlight.

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What does Cameron Aimonetti do for a living?

Cameron Aimonetti works in the real estate industry and is currently based in New York City. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is associated with Compass, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the United States, where she works as a real estate advisor. Her professional background includes residential real estate, client advisory services, and luxury property sales.

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Aimonetti has nearly a decade of experience in the field and has worked in different real estate markets. Her LinkedIn profile also shows that she earned her New York Real Estate License in 2018.

Before entering real estate full-time, she attended the University of San Diego from 2014 to 2018 and participated in business and entrepreneurship organizations. Today, she continues to build her career in New York while also gaining public attention through her relationship with Landry Shamet

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Cameron Aimonetti’s Instagram

Cameron Aimonetti appears to keep most of her social media presence relatively private, but her Instagram handle has been identified in multiple reports as @cammiaimonetti. The account has also appeared in posts connected to Landry Shamet and in entertainment coverage about the couple.

Her X (formerly Twitter) account is listed as @CammiAimonetti.

A Facebook profile linked through her professional Compass real estate page is also publicly available, though the exact custom Facebook username is not clearly displayed on the page. In addition to social media, Aimonetti maintains a professional online presence through her real estate work at Compass and on LinkedIn.

While Landry Shamet continues to make headlines on the court, Cameron Aimonetti has quietly built a successful path of her own in New York real estate. Their relationship may stay mostly out of the spotlight, but that’s exactly what keeps fans intrigued. From her professional journey to her private life with the NBA guard, there’s clearly much more to Landry Shamet’s girlfriend than just the title.