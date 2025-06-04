Who Is Leon Rose’s Daughter? Everything to Know About Knicks President’s Family Member

When it comes to tough jobs in basketball, being the Knicks’ president is right up there with climbing a steep hill with no trail markers. But Leon Rose has been doing just that since 2020, quietly reshaping one of the league’s most unpredictable teams into a legit contender. From pulling off big trades to building a winning culture to the recent firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, Leon’s definitely been in the spotlight.

But while most fans only see the results on the court, there’s been one person following the journey a little differently. His daughter, Brooke Rose, has had a front-row seat to all of it, and she’s slowly been turning into a low-key storyteller of the Knicks’ rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Leon Rose’s daughter Brooke Rose? What does she do?

Brooke Rose is the daughter of Knicks president Leon Rose and his wife, Donna. She grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and she’s got some athletic roots too. Back in high school at Cherry Hill East, she played both basketball and soccer. But later, she decided to switch lanes and pursue her passion for the arts, heading to Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

Now, back in 2020, she worked as a personal assistant for the Blair List in Miami. As for what she does currentlyl, that’s still a bit of a mystery. But according to her Instagram bio, she’s a “music//entertainment creative.” Whatever that means exactly, she’s still closely tied to her dad’s world with the Knicks.

She’s made quite the presence for herself. Her journey with Knicks content started making headlines in September 2022, when she defended her dad online after the team missed out on Donovan Mitchell. Then came June 2024, when she posted a cryptic courtside story with Leon, which fans instantly took as a major hint toward the Knicks’ Mikal Bridges trade.

And recently, just after the Knicks lost to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, Brooke dropped a heartfelt video on Instagram, capturing moments from their playoff run, including the wild scenes at MSG and big wins over the Pistons and Celtics. Her caption said, “This chapter might have ended, but the story is far from over.. beyond proud of this team. truly something special. 🔒. forever.”

You can just feel how much this team means to her.

What is Brooke Rose’s Instagram?

You can find Brooke on Instagram under the username @broookeleah. She’s got just under 10K followers right now, and most of her content is Knicks-related.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brooke rose (@broookeleah) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From game-night pics to subtle behind-the-scenes vibes, she gives fans a small peek into what it’s like watching the Knicks through the Rose family lens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Brooke Rose’s relationship status?

For now, there’s no info out there about Brooke’s relationship status. She keeps things pretty private when it comes to her personal life. But apart from that, she is a loud and proud daughter and unofficial Knicks content queen. Brooke Rose might not be in the front office like her father but she’s definitely part of the story.