Who Is LJ Cryer? Everything About Warriors Guard’s Net Worth, Parents, Ethnicity & Basketball Career

It’s that time of the season when hardship signings and two-way contracts become a thing. The Golden State Warriors have made a move to cope with Stephen Curry’s recent injury setback, as well as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler’s on-and-off injuries, Al Horford’s injury management, compounded by Jonathan Kuminga’s and De’Anthony Melton’s vague statuses… Phew, that was a lot to digest. The Dubs’ saving grace is a young power forward named LJ Cryer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We saw him in the G League. He showed promise. Just who is the Warriors’ newest acquisition?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is LJ Cryer?

LJ Cryer went from a major high school star to a promising college player to waiting on the fringes of the NBA. He gained recognition as a forward in his student-athlete era. As a steady scorer with efficient 3-point shooting and versatility in rebounding and steals, Cryer had games that went viral on social media.

The University of Houston publication, Forward Times, regularly featured Cryer for his scoring as a high school prospect on national scouting radar!

The youngster plays as a point guard for the G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors (the reason for the switch is unclear). In the few G League games he’s played, he averaged 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 5.1 triples, and 3.1 turnovers per contest on 44/41/87 shooting splits.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ljcryer View this post on Instagram Expand Post

LJ Cryer’s ability to play two positions could bring some depth to the Warriors roster at a time when Stephen Curry is sidelined for a quadriceps injury and Draymond Green is playing through a sprained foot. But it’s unlikely he’d play extended minutes right out the gate. He might offset the burden on the other players, though, something that head coach Steve Kerr will welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LJ Cryer’s Early Life & Education

Lionel Cryer Jr. was born on October 9, 2001, to Tamica and Lionel Cryer Sr. in New Orleans, Louisiana. He has a younger brother, Justin. Their dad is a football coach at a school. Their mom, a former volleyball player, is now an attorney specializing in leases and contracts, and ran her own law firm for a while.

LJ Cryer was hardly three years old, and his brother was an infant when Hurricane Katrina barrelled through NOLA in 2005. They lived in the Westwego neighborhood, one of the worst-hit areas. After losing their home, the family went to LJ’s maternal aunt in Katy, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be a stopgap became a permanent residency in Texas. Their background as collegiate athletes helped Lionel Sr. and Tamica shape their sons into athletes. While Cryer picked up a basketball, his brother chose football.

LJ Cryer’s Basketball Career Journey

After the Cryers moved to Texas, LJ graduated from Morton Ranch High School in Katy, not from the school where his dad was a linebacker coach. He gained viral fame right from his teens after a 50-point and 10-assist game against Mayde Creek High School in his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

At school, he averaged 34.2 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game, earning District 19-6A MVP honors and demonstrating his versatility as a scorer. The four-star recruit drew interest from LSU, Purdue, Houston, and Colorado, but chose Baylor for college.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Cryer’s team reached the championship in his freshman season, but he had limited playing time and averaged 3.4 points per game. As he improved and was named to the Third Team All-Big 12, Cryer went into the 2025 NBA draft. He wasn’t selected but joined the Warriors for the 2025 Summer League.

Cryer was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, but he was waived right before the season began. The Warriors sent him to the G League, where he’s played seven games so far. After an impressive start, he gets a chance to finally play with the big boys now that he’s getting a two-way contract.

LJ Cryer’s Nationality, Ethnicity & Cultural Roots

LJ Cryer is a regular American, born in an American family. His parents were natives of Louisiana but have now set roots in Texas.

What is LJ Cryer’s Net Worth in 2025?

The 24-year-old had already built an impressive NIL valuation at $769,000. That figure had put him among the top college basketball stars in Texas, and maybe even nationally.

LJ Cryer will have an opportunity to build net worth soon, as he plays on a two-way contract whose salary and duration are currently unknown. If he turns it into a standard professional NBA contract, he’ll boost his financials in no time.