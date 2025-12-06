Chris Paul Clippers Exit: Who Is 19-Year Fan Jimmy Reynolds Denouncing Fandom to Support Lakers?

The entire Los Angeles Clippers fanbase turned upside down from one decision. Parting ways with Chris Paul brought backlash similar to what the Dallas Mavericks experienced. Although 40, this is arguably the franchise’s most iconic player who put them on the map. Discarding him in the manner they did hit fans in an ugly way.

It didn’t matter how long their allegiance to the team was. Take the example of Jimmy Reynolds, who lost all faith in the Clippers upon seeing their decision.

Who is Jimmy Reynolds

Jimmy Reynolds is a die-hard Clippers fan. But he literally saw Chris Paul and the ‘Lob City’ Clippers from the closest seat in the house. A part of his routine as a youngster was being a ball boy at the Staples Center. On his Instagram, he has a pinned post with Kobe Bryant during one of these experiences. Since they shared an arena with the Lakers, he once spent hours rebounding for the Black Mamba. Safe to say, Reynolds has seen the Clippers’ development as LA’s number two to being recognized as a successful organization.

Outside of this, Reynolds seems to be a music artist. He goes by prettyjimmy on Spotify and has released four songs. However, he didn’t expect the very core of his NBA fandom to crumble early in the morning.

Why is Jimmy Reynolds leaving the Clippers for the Lakers?

It takes something extremely disturbing to support another team from the same city. Reynolds spent 19 years rallying behind the Clippers. The one person who really brought pride to that organization was Chris Paul. Likewise, the Clippers’ sending him home in the middle of the road trip really disturbed Reynolds.

“After 19 years, I officially renounce my fandom of the LA Clippers,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wish it didn’t have to come to this but after the way the franchise has treated its two most important players (trading Blake after saying he’d retire a Clipper) and what they did to CP3 last night. To Blake, CP and Jamal. I love you guys. However, Kawhi, Steve (not you harden) you guys are the reason for the downfall of this franchise that LOB CITY built. but I guess. Lob City meant everything to me but I guess meant nothing to the richest owner in sports. I’m excited for my next chapter. Go Lakers”

Attached to it were Reynolds’ pictures from over the years displaying his love for the Clippers. And it’s clear that dealing with Blake Griffin’s trade to the Detroit Pistons in the same season he signed an extension already put him on edge. Still, Jimmy Reynolds managed to stick with the team. But Chris Paul’s departure truly broke his resolve.

Many Clippers fans would understand how he feels. That includes Griffin.

Blake Griffin responds to Reynolds

Jimmy Reynolds’ heartfelt post going switching the Purple and Gold side of LA wasn’t heavily appreciated by Laker Nation. However, Blake Griffin resonates with how he felt. And the former Clippers All-Star wished him the best.

“Go find your peace, king,” Blake Griffin wrote.

It’s sad to see a fan of nearly 20 years cut ties with their franchise. But people tend to feel part of their franchise. Some situations just cause irrecoverable damage. “Betrayal” is one of them.