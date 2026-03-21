Who Is Luka Doncic’s Attorney Laura Wasser? Everything To Know About Her, Husband, Parents, Net Worth and More

Popular American divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is back in the headlines again after news emerged that she will be representing Luka Doncic in his ongoing divorce and custodial battle with estranged wife Anamaria Goltes.

Wasser, a powerhouse family law attorney, has previously represented Kim Kardashian in her divorce proceedings with NBA star Kris Humphries and Kanye West, amongst other celebs. Here’s everything you need to know about Laura Wasser’s net worth, past relationships, her parents, children, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Laura Wasser? All about her

Born May 23, 1968, Laura Wasser spent her childhood in the city of angels (Los Angeles). She started her studies at UC Berkeley (BA) before graduating from Loyola Law School in 1994. She eventually started her own practice, Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, co-founded with her dad, Dennis Wasser. Her former clients include Kevin Costner, Angelina Jolie, and Britney Spears, to name a few. She’s dubbed the “Disso (short for dissolution) Queen” for her elite divorce practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom [Kris Jenner]’s attorney during her divorce with my dad [Robert Kardashian],” Kim said in an earlier interview. “So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she’s been.”

Wasser has authored “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself” in 2013. The title speaks for itself, but the book also guides readers through mediation, co-parenting, and navigating legal proceedings to avoid costly court battles. She launched itsovereasy.com, which is an online platform to fast-track the divorce process. Wasser also hosts two podcasts, ‘All’s Fair’ and ‘Divorce Sucks!’. She’s earned accolades, including the California Daily Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers (2012–2022), for advocating compassionate, efficient splits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Laura Wasser currently married? Everything about her relationships

True to her brand, Wasser is ‘happily’ unmarried, having divorced her first husband in 1993. She declared that she no longer believes in relationships. Wasser went on to have two sons with two different men following her failed marriage, and is a firm critic of monogamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also think, frankly, for most people, human beings were not meant to mate for life,” Wasser told People Magazine. “If you’ve found someone and you’re with that person and you guys are together until death do you part, you’re blessed and that’s fantastic. But a lot of people do not find that to be the case. So I think it’s better for children and people in general to be in a happy house, to be in a happy relationship. If you’re not in a happy relationship, don’t let your kids grow up seeing two miserable people that dislike each other. Move on.”

Laura is currently dating American film producer Jason Goldberg, who has worked with Ashton Kutcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Laura’s parents? Meet Dennis and the late Bunny Wasser

Laura’s parents are Dennis Wasser and the late Bunny Wasser. Her dad handles the family affairs of studio moguls and billionaires. An interesting story about her name is that Wasser was conceived the night her father cleared the California Bar exam. He chose the name Laura Allison Wasser (L.A.W) on purpose, as he knew she would follow in his footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasser lost her mom (also an attorney) in 2019 and paid tribute to her on her Instagram in December on what would have been her 80th birthday. Wasser grew up in Beverly Hills, the famous 90210 postal code, along with her younger brother. Her parents moved here when she was six, in search of better schools, and she’s never left since.

What is Laura Wasser’s Net Worth?

According to Exactnetworth, Laura Wasser’s net worth is estimated at $10 million. The average salary of divorce lawyers in Los Angeles is $1 million. Wasser charges her high-profile celebrity clients $1000 an hour for consultations and quotes $25k retainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her book deal and podcasts also generate passive income, though her other investments are not public. Wasser also owns real estate in Malibu and Ojai, which adds to her assets.