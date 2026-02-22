Who Is Macklin Celebrini? All About His Golden State Warriors Links

Jan 27, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (71) during a stop in play against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Jan 27, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (71) during a stop in play against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Steve Kerr held a film session before facing one of the top teams in the league, making it the top priority. But something suddenly changed. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and some of their teammates gathered in front of the television to watch the ice hockey semi-final between Canada and Finland at the Winter Olympics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But why was Kerr, who has very little knowledge about ice hockey, watching the sport, let alone a non-US game? The answer lies with 19-year-old star Macklin Celebrini, who is now facing Team USA in the final, looking to make history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Macklin Celebrini?

Macklin Celebrini is a Canadian professional ice hockey player representing his country at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Macklin comes from a family with a rich sports background. His father, Rick Celebrini, who has also traveled to Milan to watch his son, is a former professional soccer player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macklin spent his college career with the Boston University Terriers and became the youngest player ever to win the prestigious Hobey Baker Award. In 2024, he declared for the NHL draft and was selected first overall by the San Jose Sharks. He was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy (best rookie in the NHL) after his very first season.

However, that still doesn’t answer the question of why the Dubs ditched their film session to watch him play. It is because the Warriors and the Celebrinis have a very close connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

How is Macklin linked to the Golden State Warriors?

Macklin Celebrini has been a familiar face in the Warriors’ locker room since 2018. Nearly eight years ago, his father, Rick Celebrini, joined the Dubs as the Director of Sports Medicine and Performance. His 12-year-old son, Macklin, often tagged along to work. It was hard for anyone to predict what Macklin’s future would look like in the next few years, except for Draymond Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green recalled the first time he met a very shy Macklin, who was holding a hockey stick. It didn’t take long for the Warriors’ floor general to declare that the young boy was going to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. A few years later, the Sharks picked Macklin first overall in 2024.

Even though he has quickly risen to fame, Macklin continues to be awed by his NBA pals in the Bay Area. Stephen Curry also acknowledged Macklin’s presence a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know he’s the youngest on this team by seven years,” Curry told The San Francisco Standard. “He still has this idea and spirit of awe of where he’s at, which is amazing for a 19-year-old to have with the success he’s already had. Just excited to give me a reason to watch some Olympic hockey. Hopefully, there’s a Canadian-U.S. showdown.”

Imago Imagn

“He works his butt off,” Curry said. “I know he has no choice with his last name being Celebrini.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry did manifest the gold medal game, but irrespective of today’s result, Macklin is adored by the Warriors locker room.

“Macklin has the combination that is so rare of incredible talent and unbelievable leadership, maturity, and humanity,” Kerr recently said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A boy who ran around Chase Center now has a front-row seat to all-time greatness and is guaranteed a standing ovation from the Warriors when he gets back.