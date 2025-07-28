Who is Marcus Morris’s Wife? Relationship and Family Life

From electrifying moments on the hardwood to clutch performances in the NBA Playoffs, Marcus Morris has become a familiar face for basketball fans everywhere. Known for his tenacity and versatility on the court, Morris’s journey from Philadelphia high school legend to NBA veteran speaks to a career defined by resilience and growth. While fans are well-acquainted with his game-day grit, there’s always been curiosity about the man behind the jersey—his inspirations, values, and the people closest to him.

Beyond baskets and buzzer-beaters lies a personal story that’s every bit as compelling as his professional highlights. Exploring Marcus Morris’s relationship and family life shines a spotlight on the support system that fuels his success and resilience. Let’s take a closer look at the woman by his side and the family they’ve built together.

Who Is Marcus Morris’ Wife, Amber Soulds?

Amber Soulds, born on July 14, 1981, is widely recognized as the longtime partner of NBA star Marcus Morris Sr.—though many often refer to her as his fiancee rather than his wife. The couple have shared several years together and are frequently seen enjoying family moments, but neither has publicly confirmed if they’ve officially tied the knot. So while they appear deeply bonded, most references still call her Morris’s fiancee.

Interestingly, Soulds is nearly a decade older than Marcus, having entered the world in 1981 while Morris was born in 1989. Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, she is believed to have attended one of the city’s most reputable high schools. She later pursued higher education, eventually earning a degree. While the finer details of Soulds’ academic journey remain under wraps, her bio reveals she secured an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Clearly, despite her connection to an NBA figure, Amber prefers to keep a low profile, with little public information available about her personal life or family background.

What is Amber Soulds’s Height and Age?

Amber Soulds, who entered the world on July 14, 1981, is now 44 years old as of mid-2025. That puts her somewhere in her mid-forties—an age range that’s a bit older than what we usually see among the partners of NBA stars. By comparison, Marcus Morris Sr. her partner was born in 1989, making him about 35; this age gap means Soulds is roughly eight years older than him.

When it comes to her height, reports suggest she stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches, or around 165 centimeters tall. That places her just a tad taller than the typical American woman. To put that in everyday context, 5’4″ is just slightly above average height for an adult American woman. So, all in all, Soulds is a woman in her early forties of about average height, as described by various biographical sources.

What Does Amber Soulds Do for a Living?

Amber Soulds wears many hats, and each one reflects her deep commitment to giving back and building something meaningful. At the heart of her professional journey is her work in philanthropy and business. She currently leads the charge as the Executive Director of the Family Over Everything (FOE) Foundation—a nonprofit started by NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris along with their family. In this leadership role, Soulds plays a hands-on part in overseeing the foundation’s core efforts, from planning community initiatives to managing fundraising operations and outreach.

FOE is especially active in the Philadelphia region, hosting youth basketball camps and local events that aim to uplift families in need. If you’ve ever attended one, chances are you’ve seen Soulds passionately supporting kids and families at the forefront of it all. But her professional background doesn’t stop at charity work.

With an MBA from the University of Phoenix, Amber Soulds also works as a licensed real estate consultant with the Windows Over Washington Realty Group. Her bio proudly states she’s “a former U.S. Navy veteran turned real estate agent and entrepreneur.” That says a lot about her drive. Today, she balances her time between charity work, a career in business, and family life with her husband-to-be—proving she’s just as versatile as she is inspiring.

Marcus Morris and Amber Soulds’ Children

Marcus Morris Sr. and Amber Soulds share the joy of raising one child together—a son, Marcus Thomas Morris Jr. Born on July 20, 2018, he holds a special place in their hearts. Though the NBA spotlight often shines brightly, the couple prefers to keep their son’s life mostly out of the public eye. Every now and then, fans get a glimpse of Marcus Jr. through a sweet social media post, but overall, his upbringing remains quite private.

By the middle of 2025, Marcus Jr. is already 7 years old. There haven’t been any official announcements or confirmed reports about the couple welcoming more children together.

Their decision to shield Marcus Jr. from public scrutiny shows a strong commitment to giving him a grounded childhood. Clearly, Marcus Morris and Amber Soulds are leading one healthy household.