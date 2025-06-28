Who Is Masai Ujiri’s Wife? Ex-Raptors President’s Relationship Status, Kids & Other Details Revealed

Do you remember the 2019 Toronto Raptors team? Yes, the same team that won that iconic six-game finals against the Golden State Warriors. While most of us remember the lasting image of Kawhi Leonard and Co. hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, there was one person who did not appear in the box score but made a huge impact in the team’s title run. Yes, we’re talking about Masai Ujiri, the architect of this new era of the Toronto Raptors.

With Ujiri at the helm as the president, the Raptors made it into the playoffs in eight of the twelve seasons. While the last few years haven’t been up to the mark, no one can deny the contribution Masai Ujiri has made to the franchise. All in all, he’s left his mark in Toronto. However, he couldn’t have done all this without the support of his lovely wife, Ramatu Ujiri, who is his rock.

Who is Masai Ujiri’s wife, Ramatu Ujiri?

Have you met the woman behind Masai Ujiri – Ramatu Ujiri? Although Masai Ujiri is a public figure, Ramatu likes to keep things low-key. So, not many people know about her life. Born in Freetown, Sierra Leona, Ramatu Barry moved to the States at a young age, where she developed a love for hoopin’. Ramatu attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland. After her graduation, she found her true calling in modeling and then met the love of her life, Masai Ujiri.

What is Ramatu Ujiri’s height and age?

Ramatu Ujiri has been the pillar of strength in Masai Ujiri’s life. In fact, both are a power couple if we’ve ever seen one. While Masai has been the architect of arguably the most successful decade in the Toronto Raptors’ history, his wife has been paving her own path. If you’re not aware, Ramatu pursued modeling for a while in her life after completing her studies. Although not much is known about her professional life, we for sure know that she has always been a hard worker.

Ramatu, who now eludes the spotlight, once ruled it. Ujiri is as beautiful as ever, standing at a stunning height of 1.70 meters and weighing around 60kg. Nonetheless, these are mere assumptions as the Raptors president’s better half rarely makes a public appearance these days and is most of the time busy looking after the couple’s two kids, daughter Zahara, and an adorable son.

When did Masai Ujiri meet Ramatu Ujiri?

Long before Masai Ujiri became one of the most talked-about executives in the league, he started out his career back in Orlando as an unpaid scout. Then he slowly worked his way up into the system. It was during these days that he met Ramatu for the first time. Although we do not know the exact details of them crossing paths for the first time, one can assume it was around this time, given they made things official between them in 2007.

Call it lady luck if you want, because just a year after making things official, Masai Ujiri got a breakthrough in his career. Ujiri was appointed as the Toronto Raptors’ assistant general manager in 2008. Since then, the couple hasn’t looked back, tying the knot in 2010 and have been raising a lovely family together while having each other’s backs.

What does Ramatu Ujiri do for a living?

It wasn’t until the Raptors won the championship that the people came to know about Ramatu Ujiri. It turns out that even though she lives a low-key life, Ramatu was a model. However, before Ujiri’s wife made her name on the ramp, she worked for the Outer Skinz image Group. But after exchanging vows and changing cities, Ramatu left her modeling career behind and focused on her family.

What is Ramatu Ujiri’s net worth in 2025?

We all are aware that modeling is quite a rewarding career, and Ramatu, having worked in the industry for a while, surely made some big bucks before calling it quits. If you guessed her net worth to be in the millions, you’re right, as according to sources, Masai Ujiri’s wife’s net worth is $1 million. Of course, most of these earnings have come from her modelling career.

Who are Ramatu Ujiri’s parents?

As we all know by now, Ramatu was born in Sierra Leone before moving to Maryland in the United States. However, not much is known about Ramatu Ujiri’s roots apart from her African heritage. Nonetheless, Ramatu, alongside her husband, is now raising a family of their own, as they’ve been spotted spending quality time together at Disneyland and even celebrating the 2019 championship. So, it seems that both Ramatu and Masai Ujiri are enjoying a great time with their family.

What is Ramatu Ujiri’s Instagram account?

Ramatu Ujiri has apparently decided not to showcase her personal life on social media. That’s because, although she has an Instagram handle that goes by the name @ramatu_ujiri, she’s decided to keep it private. Well, that’s what you’d expect from a low-key person like Ramatu, who likes to stay away from the spotlight and enjoy her time with the people she loves. Nonetheless, it’s great to see that she’s having a great time.