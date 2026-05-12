Who Is Mason Plumlee’s Girlfriend? All About San Antonio Spurs Star’s Partner Genesis Maria Davila Perez

Mason Plumlee is a respected veteran in the NBA, currently bringing his size and experience to the San Antonio Spurs. Throughout his long career, which began when he was drafted in 2013, he has played for several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, and LA Clippers. While he is a force on the court, Plumlee is also known for being very private about his life away from basketball, often keeping his personal business out of the headlines.

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Despite his quiet nature, fans have become interested in his relationship with Genesis Maria Davila Perez. The couple represents a blend of the high-stakes world of professional sports and the glamour of international beauty pageants. Since they began dating, she has become a constant source of support for the veteran center as he continues to compete at the highest level.

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Who is Genesis Maria Davila Perez?

Genesis Maria Davila Perez is a well-known model and beauty queen, born on November 18, 1990, in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Standing 5-foot-10, she has a striking presence and has represented both Puerto Rico and Florida in some of the world’s most prestigious competitions. She is celebrated for her elegance and her history-making roles in the pageant circuit.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) shoots the ball past Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (24) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

She first gained major attention as the first woman of predominantly African heritage to represent Puerto Rico in the Miss World competition in 2014. Her journey hasn’t been without its hurdles, as she famously had to fight for her reputation after a rule-breaking allegation in 2016. However, she proved her resilience by coming back to win again and placing in the Top 5 at Miss USA in 2018.

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What does Genesis Maria Davila Perez do for a living?

Genesis makes her living as a professional model and social media personality. She has been signed with major agencies like Front Management and has worked on numerous high-profile fashion campaigns. Her career in front of the camera has allowed her to travel the world and build a significant following of people who admire her style and confidence.

In addition to modeling, she is often involved in the beauty and pageant industry as a mentor or participant. Most recently, in 2025, she appeared in the reality series Miss Universe Latina, where she finished as the first runner-up. She uses her platform to share her life, her fashion choices, and her passion for representing her Puerto Rican roots.

How did Mason Plumlee and Genesis Maria Davila Perez meet?

While the exact moment they met isn’t public, rumors about their relationship first started heating up around early 2021. At the time, Mason was playing for the Detroit Pistons, and Genesis was reportedly seen traveling to Detroit to attend his games. They were linked through social media interactions that fans quickly noticed, even though they tried to keep things low-key.

By early 2023, their relationship had been officially confirmed within their inner circles and reported by sports media. It seems they bonded over a shared drive for success and an appreciation for privacy. Despite Mason’s busy NBA schedule and Genesis’s modeling career, they have managed to build a strong connection that has lasted several years.

Do Mason Plumlee and Maria Davila Perez have children?

As of 2026, Mason Plumlee and Genesis Maria Davila Perez do not have any children together. Both are currently focused on their busy professional lives. Mason is in the middle of a demanding NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs, and Genesis continues to pursue major opportunities in modeling and television. They often spend their free time traveling and enjoying their life as a couple without the responsibilities of a growing family.

How does Maria Davila Perez support Mason Plumlee’s NBA career?

Genesis is a regular fixture at NBA arenas, often seen cheering for Mason from the sidelines. Whether he was playing in Los Angeles, Charlotte, or now San Antonio, she has been known to travel to his games and support him throughout the long, tiring season. Having someone who understands the pressure of being in the spotlight, as she does in the pageant world, has likely been a great help to Mason.

She also supports him by helping maintain the private life he values so much. By keeping the details of their home life out of the press, she allows him to focus entirely on his performance on the court. Her presence provides a sense of stability and “home” for Mason, even as his career takes him to different cities across the United States.

Genesis Maria Davila Perez and Mason Plumlee are a couple that truly values balance. One is a superstar on the court, and the other is a queen in the world of fashion and pageantry. Together, they have navigated the challenges of a public relationship while keeping their bond personal and strong. As Mason continues his journey with the Spurs, Genesis remains his biggest fan and a vital part of his life behind the scenes.