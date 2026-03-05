Who Is Michael Spetner? Everything to Know About Los Angeles Lakers’ New Executive

A new era has dawned for the Los Angeles Lakers, one ushered in not by a player but by a staggering $10 billion price tag and a new owner cleaning house. The Buss family sold the majority ownership (controlling stake) of the franchise to Mark Walter (TWG Global CEO and Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner) in June 2025. This was the highest sale price for a professional sports team in the world. Walter has since undertaken an overhaul, and his latest appointment is Michael Spetner as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. Here’s all the available information on the executive joining the Purple and Gold in a brand-new role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Michael Spetner? Everything You Need To Know

Michael Spetner started his corporate career with AIG as an entry-level analyst. With a BA in mathematics from Macalester College (2013) and a strong work ethic, he quickly advanced within the industry. Spetner also had internships at Modern Survey, Nickelodeon/Viacom, J&J, and Korn/Ferry in the nascent phase of his corporate career.

Spetner’s work caught the Dodgers’ executive team’s eye, and he joined the MLB big boys in 2015 as a business analyst. Over time, Spetner helped build data infrastructure to support management-level decisions, commercial operations, and fan engagement, directly boosting the Dodgers’ global brand and transforming them into an international powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the decade he spent with the Dodgers, he was ultimately promoted to VP of Business Strategy & Analytics. One of his notable contributions is his initiative to establish the Dodgers’ first official Japan fan club, exclusive to residents of Japan ($500 membership fee), to capitalize on interest in Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki.

Imago Baseball: Dodgers exhibition in Tokyo Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Takashi Saito C and Michael Spetner, the club s business analytics vice president, attend a tape-cutting ceremony on March 5, 2025, for the Dodgers Experience exhibition in Tokyo ahead of the March 18-19 season-opening Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0004254318P

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Spetner lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two sons. Their identities remain protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Spetner Net Worth and Career Background

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Spetner’s net worth as VP of Business Strategy & Analytics while with the Dodgers is not made public. However, conservative estimates place his 2026 net worth at $5-$10 million. Considering the Dodgers are valued at $4+ billion as an organization, Spetner’s annual compensation could be between $200,000 and $400,000, according to Glassdoor.

While with the MLB giants, Spetner curated the “Dodgers Experience at MLB Tokyo Series” exhibit at Tokyo Node (Toranomon Hills). This was a museum-style showcase of franchise history, memorabilia, and interactive displays during the Tokyo Series. He went all-in on Ohtani’s popularity and helped maximize revenue by boosting brand recognition in Asia. The event drew massive crowds, solidifying the Dodgers as Japan’s top MLB brand amid Ohtani mania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Spetner’s New Role with The Los Angeles Lakers

Mark Walter recognized Michael Spetner’s unique skill set and created a new role for him with the Lakers. He will operate as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer and possibly report directly to the President of Business Operations, Lon Rosen (who was also hired weeks prior). Spetner will lead the Lakers in formulating a long-term strategy, driving value creation, spurring international growth, leveraging analytics, and modernizing fan ecosystems/digital communities.

“As we look to redefine what’s possible across the sports landscape for fans and partners, we will build on the Lakers’ legacy and orient toward the future to consider what’s next,” Rosen said in an earlier press release. “Michael’s leadership will help us optimize our business to ensure long-term value.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spetner’s data-driven approach will help usher the Lakers into the next decade. He will emphasize the growth of digital communities across borders. This, in turn, will help drive revenue and improve the fan experience. He helped drive massive numbers following Ohtani’s arrival in LA, and he could do the same with Luka Doncic from Slovenia, while LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant already garner viewership worldwide.