Who Is NBA Champion Bryn Forbes? Truth Behind Nationality Change to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Greece Before EuroBasket 2025

A sharpshooting American who won an NBA title with Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly seeking to become a Greek national. It’s a shocking plot twist in the career of Bryn Forbes, a player whose basketball journey was all but over after his legal troubles. But as the Greek national team prepares for the upcoming EuroBasket 2025, they’re reportedly pushing for the naturalization of the ex-Bucks guard, highlighting a growing trend in international basketball. This move could be a win-win for both the player and the country. But it all hinges on a process that is far from guaranteed.

A decade ago, Bryn Jerrel Forbes was torching rims at Michigan State. The Lansing native transferred from Cleveland State and became one of the best shooters in Spartan history. In his senior season, 2015-16, he averaged 14.4 points and hit 48.1% from deep on nearly seven attempts per game. But he went undrafted in 2016; still, Forbes managed to claw his way into the league through the Spurs’ Summer League team. He hung around long enough to become a steady contributor, and in 2021, he won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and played key minutes in the playoffs, including the Finals against the Suns.

Across 431 NBA games, Forbes averaged 8.8 points per game, shooting 41% from three. His best season came with San Antonio in 2018–19, where he posted 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a starting guard in 81 games. He also had stints with the Nuggets and Timberwolves before fading out of the league after the 2023 season. Off the court, things got complicated.

Forbes faced two domestic violence arrests in 2023 and again in 2024. The first case was dismissed after he entered a pre-trial diversion program. The second, far more serious, involved allegations of choking the mother of his children. That charge marked the end of his NBA tenure. But Forbes wasn’t done with basketball.

After legal troubles, Forbes headed to Puerto Rico in 2025, joining the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). First with Mets de Guaynabo, then Santeros de Aguada. In 11 games with Santeros, he averaged 21.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. His second game with the team? A 35-point eruption with six threes.

And this summer, Aris Thessaloniki signed him to a one-year deal, marking his first official move to European basketball.

The Greek club is undergoing a rebuild under new owner Richard Hsiao, and Forbes joins a wave of former NBA talent, including Alex Antetokounmpo, Elijah Mitrou-Long, and Arnoldas Kulboka. He’ll compete in both the Greek League and the EuroCup. This transition is also emblematic of a global trend where high-caliber talent from the NBA finds a new beginning overseas.

A new chapter for both Bryn Forbes and Team Greece

Forbes’ move, though, is far more than just basketball. The timing of his signing is coincidental given the Greek national team’s preparations for the EuroBasket tournament, and multiple reports suggest the Greek Basketball Federation is backing his naturalization. While this seems extraordinary, it’s a strategic play that has become a common practice in international basketball.

After all, the basketball world has seen this playbook executed before. The Spanish Basketball Federation fast-tracked the naturalization of American Lorenzo Brown, who had no previous connection to Spain, so he could play for the national team. Similarly, Greece itself has already naturalized Thomas Walkup, who became a key contributor to their national team.

Coming back to Forbes and the Greek team, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, has a clear need for a consistent perimeter threat. And Bryn’s three-point prowess might just be the missing piece. Although the ‘Greek Freak’ has been recovering from an injury and dealing with insurance issues that kept him out of early warm-up games, his eventual return is expected. In fact, if the Bucks do resolve the insurance payout issue soon, fans might get to see the Greek Freak go against Porzingis.

More importantly, the chance to add a high-level shooter to complement Giannis’ interior dominance makes Forbes an incredibly attractive prospect.

Although there has been no official confirmation on the national team eligibility, paperwork is reportedly in motion. Forbes could very soon be seen wearing the Greek jersey next to Antetokounmpo, months after arriving from the BSN. Bryn Forbes is no longer just a footnote in NBA history; he is now a central figure in a compelling international story. And all eyes will be on him to see if he can fulfill the promise that his move to Greece suggests.