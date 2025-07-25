Who Is Nikola Milojevic? Son of Late Warriors Coach Dejan Joins Golden State Staff

The Golden State Warriors remain the only NBA team yet to make a major offseason move—but behind the scenes, they just made one with heart. Steve Kerr has hired Nikola Milojevic, son of the late assistant coach Dejan Milojević, to join the staff. The move is emotional for fans and the organization alike, honoring a man who played a vital role in the 2022 title run and left a lasting impact on the Warriors’ culture.

While Dejan was widely respected, not many know Nikola’s own basketball journey. A rising coach with international experience, he brings more than just a legacy, but a fresh perspective, too. Nikola now steps into his father’s shoes, ready to build his own path while carrying forward the values his father embodied, and we bring you more on this.

What is Nikola Milojevic’s background in basketball as a player?

Nikola Milojevic isn’t your average NBA assistant coach. The newest member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff has been around the court as soon as he could walk. The son of the late Dejan Milojevic took his first steps in basketball when he started playing for the Mega Basket junior team back in his homeland of Serbia. However, for Nikola, basketball was more than just a part of life; instead, it was life itself.

After learning at Mega Basket, he then showcased his true potential for the first time at the 2019 Adidas Next Generation EuroLeague Final. The young hooper stunned everyone and impressed several scouts. So much so that his performance during that tournament helped him arrive in the States. At first, Nikola Milojevic suited up for San Jose City College, then he transferred to Hawaii Pacific University.

However, despite having great potential, things didn’t quite work out for Milojevic at Hawaii. During the 2023-24 season, he only managed to play three games and averaged 0.7 points along with 0.7 rebounds. But with such a small sample size and minutes as less as 3.3 per game, there’s not much you could expect from the player. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-5 Belgrade native gained a lot of experience with American basketball, something he put to use to make the switch from playing to coaching.

How did Nikola Milojevic begin his coaching career, and where has he coached?

After his dreadful stint at the Hawaii Pacific University, Nikola Milojevic understood that his playing days were behind him. However, that did not mean he was going to leave the sport he loved so much. Instead, he found his actual true calling after ending his playing career: coaching. But he knew that finding a coaching job in the United States was going to be almost impossible. So what did Milojevic do? He headed back home, where he started his coaching career with Mega Superbet.

He became an assistant coach at the Serbian ABA League club and was given the tedious task of player development. It did not take long for him to impress several people within the NBA. So much so that the Warriors invited him to gain some experience by working with them during this season’s NBA Summer League. And just as everyone expected, Steve Kerr and the Dubs front office loved Nikola Milojevic, as they finally decided to give him a shot in the big league. But how important will he be for the Golden State next season?

What is the significance of Nikola Milojevic joining the Golden State Warriors?

By now, we all know that Nikola Milojevic is following in his father’s footsteps, as he becomes part of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff in San Francisco. The son of the late Warriors assistant, Dejan Milojevic, has already impressed his new employers during the NBA Summer League. However, will he make a significant impact on the Dubs’ season just like his dad? For those of you who are not aware, Dejan played a pivotal role in the franchise’s last championship run back in 2022.

The former Golden State Warriors coach developed several frontcourt players, including former Dubs superstar Kevon Looney. Not just that, his father was also a very close friend of Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets superstar considered Dejan his mentor and big brother from their time in Serbia and later in the NBA. So, it’s only obvious that this seems like a full-circle moment for young Nikola Milojevic. There’s no doubt that he’ll be doing his best to carry forward his father’s legacy, who passed at just the age of 46 due to a heart attack.