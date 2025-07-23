Who Is Pablo Prigioni’s Wife Raquel? How They Met, Her Spanish Roots, and Family Life

Pablo Prigioni has had an unlikely yet inspiring NBA journey. From a seasoned European pro to a 35-year-old rookie with the New York Knicks, one constant has stood beside him through it all: his wife, Raquel Prigioni. While Pablo’s basketball acumen and longevity have been praised across continents, less is publicly known about Raquel. The quiet strength behind the scenes that helped shape some of his biggest decisions.

Married in 2000, long before Prigioni even considered the NBA, Raquel has been his partner in life through stops in Argentina, Spain, and eventually the U.S. Together. Despite his career being played out on the public hardwood, Pablo has fiercely protected his private life, especially his family. But make no mistake, Raquel has played a central role in every major chapter of his career.

Who is Pablo Prigioni’s wife, Raquel Prigioni?

Raquel Prigioni is the wife of former NBA point guard and current Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni. Born and raised in Spain, Raquel’s heritage and comfort zone have been rooted in her home country. A place that significantly influenced her husband’s long professional tenure in Europe and his hesitation in committing fully to the NBA lifestyle.

The couple share two children, Alessandra and Nicolás. When Pablo made the bold leap to the NBA with the Knicks in 2012, it wasn’t just about proving he could compete with the best. It was also about testing whether his family could adapt to a new life in the United States. “He purposely signed just a one-year deal to see if he and his family liked the U.S.,” reported Marc Berman of the New York Post.

What is known about Raquel Prigioni’s personal life and background?

Raquel had never left Spain before Pablo’s NBA opportunity with the Knicks. The move to New York marked a massive transition, not only geographically but culturally. The language barrier was a particular challenge. According to New York Post reporter Marc Berman, “Raquel… encountered a tough adjustment period because she does not speak English.” These personal hurdles shaped how Pablo approached his NBA opportunity.

While Knicks GM Glen Grunwald had pushed for a two-year deal, Prigioni opted for a one-year minimum contract so his family could feel things out. “I think it’s not the moment to talk about that now,’’ Prigioni said after the Knicks’ playoff elimination in 2013. “It’s painful to lose. It’s painful to start the vacation now. This is about the team. Now I stay quiet.” But behind the scenes, there was more at play Raquel was hoping to return to Spain, which had always been home.

Raquel remained out of the spotlight during Pablo’s time in New York. But she was present, quietly shaping the family’s path forward. Whether it was eating dinner together after games or helping their kids adjust to American life, her presence gave Pablo stability during a whirlwind chapter.

How did Raquel Prigioni meet Pablo?

While exact details are scarce, it’s evident their story began in Spain. Pablo Prigioni began playing professionally in Spain in 1999 and became a staple in the ACB League. Suiting up for Tau Cerámica, Baskonia, from 2003 to 2009 and Real Madrid from 2009 to 2011. During this stretch, his prime years in Spanish basketball, it’s highly likely that he and Raquel met and built a life together.

Given that she had never lived outside of Spain prior to their 2012 move to New York, the relationship had clearly been deeply rooted there. By the time Pablo left for the NBA, their daughter Alessandra was already seven and their son Nicolás was four. It’s a reminder that this wasn’t a newlywed couple chasing dreams, it was a seasoned, tight-knit family unit taking a collective risk.

Throughout his career, whether in Argentina, Spain, or the United States, Pablo has operated with family in mind. His decision to test the NBA waters wasn’t about fame or money. As noted, he took a salary “about half of his salary last year with Caja Laboral,” to play for the Knicks. He also had to get a Social Security number, visas, and a U.S. driver’s license on short notice.

Even during the most physically taxing moments of an NBA season, Prigioni stuck to his personal regimen, no icing after games, gluten-free food, and eight hours of sleep. His reason? He believed in his long-established routine and didn’t want unnecessary changes. That discipline extended off the court as well. After home games, he’d skip the team-provided meals and head out for dinner with Raquel. It’s a small detail, but it reflects how closely they stayed connected amidst the chaos of NBA life.

Their story isn’t one of Hollywood glamor or media exposure. It’s about quiet strength, sacrifice, and shared dreams. Raquel may not have spoken English fluently or embraced the spotlight, but her influence was loud in the decisions that shaped Pablo’s unique journey through the world of professional basketball.