Who Is Patrick Beverley’s Fiancee Mandana Bolourchi? All About Ex-NBA Star’s Relationship

Patrick Beverley has never been one to follow the script. Drafted by the Lakers in 2009, he took the long road—playing in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia—before making his NBA return in 2013 and building a name as one of the league’s most fearless defenders. From the Rockets to the Clippers to the Bucks, he brought grit everywhere he went, earning three All-Defensive Team honors along the way. Most recently, he played in I—-l for Hapoel Tel Aviv, and since leaving in February, he’s been dropping hints about an NBA comeback. But while fans are watching his next move on the court, there’s been someone else sharing the spotlight—his longtime girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi.

Yes, Beverley just made it official. The 37-year-old took to Instagram and X to share the big news:

Who is Mandana Bolourchi?

“Forever… She Said Yes 💍.” In the photo, he’s down on one knee, surrounded by roses, slipping a ring on Mandana’s finger—pure romance. Even the Pat Bev Pod chimed in with a heartfelt, “Congrats to our guy @patbev21 on his engagement!” So while we wait to see which NBA jersey he puts on next, let’s take a look at his girlfriend and now-fiancée!

Mandana Bolourchi isn’t just Patrick Beverley’s fiancée, she’s a whole story on her own. Born in Tehran, Iran, she moved to Dubai during her school years and eventually made Los Angeles her home. Her journey into fashion started early, leading to work with Harper’s Bazaar and modeling for luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana. She’s since evolved into a true multi-hyphenate—fashion model, entrepreneur, content creator, and interior design enthusiast. You may have even spotted her on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills.

Her Instagram, with 1.1 million followers, gives a perfect glimpse into her world—glam, ambition, and purpose. The bio reads: “Philanthropist🕊️ Fashion Expert🛍 Rolls Royce Collector🚙 Glam Queen💄.” And she lives up to every word. She’s on the Junior Board of Directors at LA Mission, helping support the homeless, and she runs her own beauty and wellness brand, Mandana Beverly Hills, focused on hair care and self-care essentials. Her love for luxury cars is no secret either. As she once shared, “I wanted to be able to enjoy my cars every day and it wasn’t ever my plan to become a Rolls Royce collector. But at the same time when new models would be announced, I would just have to have them. As of now, I have three different models of Rolls Royce at my Los Angeles home.”

As for their love story? Pat and Mandana have kept things pretty private. They started dating back in 2021, and while they’ve mostly stayed out of the public eye, fans have spotted glimpses of their bond over the years. Now, after four years together, the couple has decided it’s time to take the next big step; straight into forever.

All about their dating history and relationship

Last year, when Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi celebrated their three-year anniversary, Mandana let fans in on how it all began, and it was peak modern romance. She posted an Instagram video that started with a screenshot of Pat sliding into her DMs. His message? “Had to go thru hoops to find u. U looked amazing yesterday.” Classic Pat. He followed up by asking if she was single, and Mandana, just as direct, replied, “Yes single AF.” She captioned the post, “3 magical years packed with laughter, joy and adventures! What an incredible journey brimming with love it has been!” Honestly, it was the kind of post that made fans root for them even more.

The couple has always kept their relationship mostly low-key, but every now and then, they give glimpses of their life together—trips, red carpet moments, casual days with friends and family. But last year, things got complicated. Around November, while Pat was still playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, talks of him leaving the team started circulating. At the time, tensions between I—-l and Iran were at a high, and with Mandana being from Iran, the situation wasn’t just political—it was deeply personal. “I’m almost like a spokesperson for I—-li sports,” Beverley said, “But a lot of people don’t understand that I have a fiancée who’s from Iran. Me being here is causing a lot of added stress from both families.”

It wasn’t just background noise; it was a real emotional pull. “I ain’t gonna say she hit me with an ultimatum, but I got some decisions to make,” he admitted. “When I say a lot of pressure, I mean a lot of pressure from both of our families. My kids, mum, her side. It’s just very, very complicated.” A dad of two—Everett and Adlaia—Patrick Beverley hinted that even his children were part of this tough decision. He opened up about how draining it had all become: “It just put a lot of added pressure on my relationship.”

In February, Beverley officially parted ways with Hapoel, though whether this was entirely due to the personal stress remains unclear. What is clear, though, is that the bond between him and Mandana is real and tested. Through DMs, distance, and difficult choices, they’ve come out stronger. And now, with a ring on it, it’s not just Instagram official—it’s forever.