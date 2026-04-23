Who Is Paul George’s Wife? Inside His Relationship With Daniela Rajic

Life in the NBA often appears polished from the outside, but personal relationships tend to evolve away from the spotlight. For Paul George, his journey with Daniela Rajic reflects that quieter, more gradual progression. Over the years, their relationship has developed alongside his career, shifting from its early stages into a more settled and private partnership. While George’s life on the court remains highly visible, much of what defines his personal life has taken shape behind the scenes, centered on family and long-term commitment.

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Who is Paul George’s wife, Daniela Rajic?

Daniela Rajic was born on November 12, 1990, with Serbian roots shaping her identity. She grew up balancing culture, ambition, and independence from an early age. Not much about her early childhood is publicly documented. Still, her later life shows someone comfortable navigating attention and business.

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Before becoming publicly known, Daniela lived a relatively private, low-profile lifestyle. Over time, her relationship with Paul gradually brought her into the public spotlight. She adapted quickly, maintaining confidence while managing the attention that comes with fame. Her personality appears bold, expressive, and unapologetically comfortable in her own space.

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She often shares glimpses of luxury travel, fashion, and family moments online. But beyond that, there’s a sense of loyalty that defines her presence. She’s consistently shown support for Paul, even during difficult career moments. That consistency shaped how people view her role in his life.

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What is Daniela Rajic’s profession?

Daniela Rajic works as an entrepreneur in the fashion and beauty space. In 2020, she co-founded Nude Swim alongside friend Sarah Patterson. The brand focuses on swimwear designed with minimal, clean aesthetics in mind. That project wasn’t just a side venture; it marked her shift into business. She later expanded into another brand, SD Picks, in 2021. Over time, that platform eventually evolved and rebranded as Luxe Picks.

Through these ventures, Daniela positioned herself as more than just an athlete’s partner. She became directly involved in branding, product development, and creative direction. Her work reflects an interest in style, presentation, and lifestyle-focused consumer markets.

Alongside her business, she remains active on social media, building her personal brand. She regularly shares travel content, family updates, and fashion-focused posts. That visibility supports her business ventures while maintaining a connection with her audience.

How did Paul George and Daniela Rajic meet?

Their story began back in 2013, long before marriage or family life. They met in Miami, where Daniela was working at the time. It wasn’t a polished, storybook meeting, but more of a spontaneous and real one. At first, their connection came with complications and outside attention. Early stages of their relationship were widely discussed and sometimes criticized publicly. Still, they stayed connected, choosing to work through issues privately over time.

Their first daughter arrived in May 2014, quickly changing everything. Parenthood forced growth, responsibility, and a deeper level of commitment between them. Over the years, their relationship matured, becoming more stable and grounded. In 2020, Paul proposed during Daniela’s birthday trip in Mexico.

That moment marked a turning point, shifting their story into something more defined. Two years later, on June 25, 2022, they officially got married in California. They followed it with another celebration in Italy, extending the experience further.

Do Daniela Rajic and Paul George have children?

Yes, Daniela and Paul have three children together. Their first daughter, Olivia, was born early in May 2014. A few years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Natasha, in 2017. Their son, Paul Jr., arrived in October 2021, completing their family dynamic.

Each child came during different stages of their relationship growth and maturity. That timeline reflects how their bond evolved alongside parenthood responsibilities. Daniela often shares moments with their children, showing everyday family life openly. Whether traveling or relaxing at home, their children remain central to everything. Parenthood clearly plays a major role in shaping their priorities today.

What are Daniela Rajic’s social media handles?

Daniela stays active online, regularly sharing curated glimpses of her lifestyle. Her Instagram handle is @danielarajic, where she posts consistently. Her content includes fashion, vacations, and family-focused moments with her children. Her page naturally combines business promotion and personal storytelling. She doesn’t shy away from showing luxury but also shares the realities of motherhood. That balance keeps her relatable while still maintaining a polished public image.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic didn’t build their relationship overnight or easily. Their journey included challenges, public scrutiny, and personal growth over many years. What stands out now is stability, shaped through shared experiences and responsibilities. They have built a life centered on family, business, and long-term commitment.