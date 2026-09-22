“Who Is ‘Brandin’ Podziemski Sleeping With?”: 2 Ex-Warriors Stars Mock Front Office’s Loyalty to Young Guard

Gilbert Arenas and DeMarcus Cousins aren’t buying into the Warriors’ faith in Brandin Podziemski, and Arenas didn’t hold back while making his point.

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The former NBA stars discussed Golden State’s young guard on the September 21 episode of Gil’s Arena, which also featured Danny Green and Josiah Johnson.

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“Who is Podziemski sleeping with, bro? Man, like Jesus Christ. This man got it. No, he has to. He got to know something or knew somebody,” Arenas said.

Cousins, who spent part of the 2018-19 season with Golden State alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, said he never got the same runway as a player that Podziemski appears to be getting now.

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“I played for the Warriors. I didn’t get that much of a leash. Four All-Stars. I didn’t get that much of a leash. So averaged 14, 5 and 4 last year,” Cousins said, referring to Podziemski’s numbers from the 2025-26 season.

Arenas then asked about Podziemski’s shooting from deep.

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“Who? Podziemski. What did he shoot from the three?”

Cousins answered: “He was 43% from the field, 37% from three.”

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Arenas Brings Klay Thompson Into the Podziemski Debate

Arenas then pointed to Thompson’s final season with Golden State, questioning why the Warriors were more willing to move on from the veteran while continuing to back Podziemski.

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“Klay got booed out of the Golden State. Average 18 with them same stats. So I’m trying to figure out. Because it’s not like you don’t play the defense,” Arenas said.

Cousins pushed back on the comparison, arguing that Podziemski was never supposed to be Thompson’s replacement.

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“He’s not a game changer. Solid role player. I mean, the expectation, you can’t have the expectation of Klay with him though. He took Klay’s spot.”

Arenas wasn’t done making his case.

“Klay was shooting 39% his last season with the Warriors. Come on, bro. Average 18. Come on, bro. And they said Klay wasn’t good enough.”

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Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 82 games during the 2025-26 regular season. He shot 45.5% from the field and 37.1% from three.

Thompson, meanwhile, averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 77 games during his final season with Golden State. He shot 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from three before leaving the Warriors for Dallas in free agency.

The numbers explain why Arenas brought Thompson into the conversation, but Cousins’ argument was that the two players have different roles. Thompson spent 13 seasons in Golden State, won four championships and became one of the most important players in franchise history. Podziemski is entering his fourth NBA season after being selected No. 19 overall in 2023.

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Podziemski is also approaching an important point in his rookie contract. The Warriors have until October 19 to reach an extension with the guard before he can enter restricted free agency next summer.

For now, Golden State continues to view Podziemski as part of its long-term plans. Arenas and Cousins, however, clearly see a gap between the trust the Warriors are showing their young guard and what Thompson received during the final stage of his Golden State career.