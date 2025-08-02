Who Is Ricky Council IV? All About the Latest Nets Signing

Some names slip under the radar in the NBA’s relentless roster carousel before bursting onto the scene. Enter Ricky Council IV, an athletic guard whose turbocharged energy and explosive potential just earned him another NBA lifeline, this time with the Brooklyn Nets.

From North Carolina roots to hard-nosed minutes in Philadelphia, Council’s path reads like a playbook on perseverance. As he gears up for a fresh start in Brooklyn, here’s how the underdog carved his way through high school, college, and the pros to become a sleeper worth watching.

What is Ricky Council IV’s background and early life?

Born August 3, 2001, in hoops-rich Durham, North Carolina, Council honed his game at the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability. There, he tore through the high school circuit as a human highlight reel who snagged third-team All-State honors as a senior by stuffing stat sheets: 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Though national scouts overlooked him, mid-major programs spotted the diamond in the rough. Rated a three-star recruit, he chose Wichita State over offers from Rice, Elon, and James Madison, betting on himself where others hesitated.

How did Ricky Council IV perform in college basketball?

Council announced himself immediately at Wichita State, landing on the AAC All-Freshman Team (2020–21) with electric two-way flashes. His sophomore year unleashed him as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. A blur of athleticism, averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds off the bench.

Hungry for bigger stages, he transferred to Arkansas. The gamble paid off: a junior-year All-SEC Second Team nod followed, powered by 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. After March Madness exposure, he declared for the 2023 draft, but ended up undrafted.

What is Ricky Council IV’s NBA journey and playing style?

No draft call? No quit. The 76ers handed him a two-way contract, shuttling him between Philly and the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. He debuted on January 2, 2024, growing steadily before erupting for a career-high of 19 points and 10 rebounds weeks later.

Across 105 NBA games (12 starts), he averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, a rollercoaster of shooting streaks, but always a defensive pest and rim-attacking sparkplug. When Philly waived him on July 25, 2025, Brooklyn swiftly offered a one-year prove-it deal.

Council brings Brooklyn exciting upside: versatile defense, transition fuel, and fearless slashing. His athletic tools scream untapped potential for a youth-hungry roster. The mission now is to sharpen his three-ball consistency, because at 24, his engine’s just warming up.

For the Nets, it’s a lottery ticket with hustle guarantees. For Council? A runway to prove resilience pays off.