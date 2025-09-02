Who Is Rokas Jokubaitis? EuroBasket Sensation & Knicks Prospect Sidelined by ACL Injury

EuroBasket 2025 has been a showcase of elite talent, featuring everything from NBA superstars to EuroLeague standouts. Yet among all the big names, Lithuania’s 24-year-old guard Rokas Jokubaitis has emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout stars. His playmaking and scoring have been instrumental in propelling Lithuania to a 3–1 record and a strong second-place standing in Group B—a group that includes reigning World Champions Germany and a loaded Finland roster.

Sometimes promising runs are cut short, and for Rokas Jokubaitis, EuroBasket 2025 has ended in heartbreak. In what was shaping up to be another standout performance against Finland, the 24-year-old guard suffered a fourth-quarter ACL injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the tournament. It’s a crushing blow for Lithuania, as Jokubaitis had been their most impactful player (17.3 points this EuroBasket) and the driving force behind their strong group-stage campaign. With his breakout halted, the question naturally becomes—who exactly is Rokas Jokubaitis, and why has he drawn so much attention this summer?

Rokas Jokubaitis’ early life and basketball journey

For many NBA fans, this summer marked their first real glimpse of Rokas Jokubaitis, but the Lithuanian guard has been a rising force in European basketball since his teenage years. A native of Mažeikiai, he began playing at an early age and quickly distinguished himself as a standout talent at the prestigious Vladas Knasius Basketball School in Klaipėda, where his skill and poise set him apart from his peers.

Then, Jokubaitis moved Zalgiris youth academy, where he took his first proper steps in basketball. However, it wasn’t until he put up an iconic 31-point performance against NBA superstar LaMelo Ball and Prienai back in 2018 that the world took notice of the Lithuanian prodigy. Since then, the point guard’s hoops career has only seen an upward trajectory.

That’s because he went from being named as Best Young Player in Lithuania’s second-tier National Basketball League to playing for some of the biggest names in European basketball. Now that you know a little bit about the Lithuanian sensation, why don’t we understand what exactly happened with the 24-year-old guard in yesterday’s EuroBasket matchup against Finland?

What injury happened to Rokas Jokubaitis?

What was supposed to be a night of celebration for Lithuanian basketball, as they achieved a hard-fought win over a Lauri Markkanen-led Finland team and marched into the Round of 16, turned sour after Rokas Jokubaitis’ injury. This came after he landed awkwardly on the court while attempting a layup. As soon as Jokubaitis’ feet hit the floor, everyone knew that something was not right.

Sure, that was the case, as he rolled on the court in pain. Later, the Lithuanian federation announced that he had suffered a serious knee injury. “The latest news on Rokas Jokubaitis’ injury—tests carried out in Tampere revealed a left knee ligament injury. The point guard is expected to be sidelined from basketball for at least six months.” The Lithuanian Basketball Federation’s statement read.

That’s devastating news for Lithuania, as Rokas Jokubaitis was having a phenomenal tournament. So much so that the 24-year-old was averaging 8.5 assists, which is second only to Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (9.7 assists) in the entire EuroBasket. While this is quite a testament to Jokubaitis’ exceptional skillset, it isn’t the only feat he’s achieved so far in his career.

Rokas Jokubaitis’ career highlights and achievements

Even though Rokas Jokubaitis has yet to make his mark in the NBA since being drafted into the league by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who later traded his draft rights to the New York Knicks back in 2021. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular career in Europe. It all started with him suiting up for his boyhood franchise, Zalgiris Kaunas, after which he moved to Spain to play for FC Barcelona.

It was in Spain that the point guard got his first real taste of abroad success at the biggest stage. Jokubaitis won several accolades throughout his four-year stint with Barcelona, including the Spanish League title and the Spanish Cup. Then the Lithuanian star moved to Israel last year, where he played for Israeli powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Although Rokas Jokubaitis’ time with Tel Aviv was short-lived, he did manage to win both the Israeli Cup and Israeli League Cup. But this is not all, as the guard has also won several individual honors throughout his career, all the way from the Best Young Player honor in Lithuania to winning the Cup finals MVP in Israel. So, given his storied career so far, what does the injury mean for Jokubaitis’ future?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Rokas Jokubaitis’ injury mean for his future?

Well, it’s not just Lithuania that will suffer the consequences of Rokas Jokubaitis’ ACL injury; Bayern Munich, the German basketball outfit with whom the 24-year-old signed a new deal, will also feel its tremors. With the guard expected to be out for at least six months, this injury is a huge blow to his career, especially after seeing how well he was playing.

Now, Jokubaitis will be returning to Munich, where he will continue his rehab and all the necessary procedures needed. This is far from the start Jokubaitis would’ve expected after inking a three-year deal with the German champions. While this might affect the talented guard’s immediate future, it’s safe to say that Rokas Jokubaitis will come out even stronger from this setback, as he continues to support his nation from the sidelines.