Who is Rudy Gobert’s Ex-Girlfriend? All About the Podcast Host Julia Bonilla

Julia Bonilla has never been someone who sought the spotlight. The Paris-born artistic director and podcast host was quietly building her creative world long before her relationship with Rudy Gobert made her a familiar name. And while the headlines focused on the romance and the fallout, there’s a fuller picture worth knowing — one shaped by her work, her voice, and the life she’s continued to build on her own terms.

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Who is Rudy Gobert’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Bonilla?

Julia Bonilla might have first caught public attention through her relationship with Rudy Gobert, but she has a story that stands on its own. Born and raised in Paris, she is of French descent and has built a life rooted in creativity and self-expression.

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Professionally, Julia works as an artistic director and agent, blending visual storytelling with brand identity. But her creative side doesn’t stop there. She also hosts a podcast called Journey and writes openly about life, emotions, and personal growth, giving people a glimpse into her introspective world.

Unlike many who find themselves in the spotlight, Julia has kept things relatively low-key, choosing authenticity over attention. Her public profile grew when her relationship with Gobert became official, especially around the time they were expecting a child.

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At her core, Julia Bonilla is a modern creative voice, thoughtful, expressive, and quietly independent.

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What is Julia Bonilla’s profession?

Julia Bonilla wears multiple creative hats, building a career that blends art, storytelling, and digital media. By profession, she works as an artistic director and agent, a role that typically involves shaping visual concepts, managing creative projects, and working behind the scenes with brands or talents.

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But that’s only one side of what she does. Julia is also a podcaster, blogger, and internet personality. She co-hosts and runs a platform called Journey, where she shares raw, honest conversations about life, emotions, and personal growth. Through this space, she connects with audiences on a deeper level, often focusing on real-life experiences rather than curated content.

In many ways, her profession sits at the intersection of creativity and communication. While her day job remains more low-key and behind the scenes, her podcast and writing give her a public voice. Overall, Julia Bonilla makes a living by combining creative direction with meaningful storytelling.

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How did Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla meet?

How Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla first crossed paths is one part of their story that remains quietly private. Unlike many high-profile couples, they never publicly shared details about where or exactly when they met. In fact, reports suggest that even close followers only learned about their relationship much later, as the couple chose to keep things low-key in the early stages.

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What is known is that they went public in February 2024, when Gobert shared a heartfelt social media post announcing that they were expecting a child together. That moment marked the first time many fans even realized they were a couple.

From there, their relationship seemed to grow quickly. Julia was often seen publicly supporting Gobert, defending him against criticism, and standing by his side during key career moments.

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So while the exact “how they met” remains unknown, their journey reflects a modern, private romance that only stepped into the spotlight once it became serious.

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Do Julia Bonilla and Rudy Gobert have children?

Yes, Julia Bonilla and Rudy Gobert do share children, and their journey into parenthood has been a significant part of their story.

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The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Romeo, on May 6, 2024. His birth was widely noted, especially because Gobert missed an important NBA playoff game to be there, highlighting how meaningful that moment was for him.

Not long after, their family story took another turn. Reports revealed that Julia was pregnant with their second child around the time their relationship began to face challenges. While details about the second child remain limited publicly, it’s clear that both children are central to their lives, even amid their split.

Despite their breakup, both Gobert and Bonilla have expressed a focus on co-parenting and supporting their kids. Julia, in particular, has shared emotional glimpses of motherhood, emphasizing her commitment and love for her children during a difficult period.

What are Julia Bonilla’s social media handles?

Julia Bonilla maintains a relatively low-key but thoughtful presence on social media, reflecting her creative personality. She is active on Instagram under the handle @juliabnl, where she shares glimpses of her life, motherhood journey, and artistic side. Her content often feels personal rather than overly curated, giving followers a more authentic look into her world.

Beyond Instagram, she is also connected to her podcast Journey, where she explores deeper conversations around emotions and self-growth, though it’s not always tied to a specific public handle. Overall, Julia uses social media more as a space for expression than constant visibility, staying true to her understated style.