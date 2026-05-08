Who Is Sam Merrill’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kanyan Merrill

Sam Merrill has quietly built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most hardworking and grounded players. While fans know him for his sharpshooting and perseverance, there’s also a strong curiosity about the person who has been by his side throughout his journey. Away from the spotlight, Merrill shares his life with his wife, Kanyan Merrill, who has remained a constant source of support through every stage of his career. Here’s everything to know about Sam Merrill’s better half.

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Who is Sam Merrill’s wife, Kanyan Merrill?

So, who helps keep Sam Merrill grounded through the demands of an NBA career? That would be his wife, Kanyan Merrill, formerly Kanyan Ward. And unlike many partners of professional athletes, she understands the pressure of elite competition firsthand, having been an athlete herself.

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Born in Utah, Kanyan played soccer at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum, where she earned second-team all-state honors for her impressive performances on the field. Sports were clearly a major part of her life growing up.

Kanyan is also the eldest of four siblings and the daughter of Barry and Melinda Ward. Her athletic background has reportedly helped her connect deeply with Sam’s career and lifestyle. Speaking about their relationship, Merrill once shared, “Kanyan understands the demands of my career because she was an athlete herself. Her support means everything to me.”

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What is Kanyan Merrill’s profession?

Kanyan was a midfielder for the Utah State Aggies women’s soccer team. And she wasn’t just filling a jersey; she was a difference-maker. Over four seasons, she earned Academic All-Mountain West honors three times (2017, 2018, 2019). She also majored in Human Development and Family Studies at Utah State. Smart cookie.

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These days? Her full-time gig is running the household while Sam chases buckets for the Cavs. No glamorous corporate title. No influencer brand deals. Just being the rock for her family. And honestly? That’s way harder than hitting a pull-up three.

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How did Sam Merrill and Kanyan Merrill meet?

Do Kanyan Merrill and Sam Merrill have children?

The Merrill family has continued to grow over the years. Sam Merrill and Kanyan are proud parents of two daughters. Their first child, Kendall Merrill, was born in May 2022, while their second daughter, Drew Elle Merrill, arrived on February 6, 2025.

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Despite Sam’s growing NBA profile, the couple has largely kept their family life private, choosing to avoid constant public attention. Still, from the few moments they do share, it is clear that family remains at the center of Merrill’s life off the court.

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Kanyan has embraced motherhood while continuing to support Sam through the demands of his basketball career, and the couple now balances NBA life with raising their two young daughters.

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What are Kanyan Merrill’s social media handles?

Unlike many professional athletes’ partners, Kanyan Merrill prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Her Instagram account, @kanyanmerrill, is private, reflecting the couple’s decision to keep most of their personal lives out of public view. She also has an older X (formerly Twitter) account, @kanyanward, dating back to her college years, though it appears largely inactive now.

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That low-profile approach has remained consistent even as Sam Merrill continues to gain attention in the NBA. While fans may be curious for more glimpses into their family life, the Merrills have clearly prioritized privacy over publicity.