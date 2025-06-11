Who Is Scott Van Pelt’s Wife? ESPN Broadcaster’s Relationship History, Kids & Other Details Revealed

“When he’s trying to pick up a lady, he turns into Jon Favreau from Swingers,” joked Deadspin reporter Leitch in his report about Scott Van Pelt back in August 2006. While he was making his early mark in SportsCenter, the renowned ESPN personality was thought to be somewhat of a ‘lady’s man’. He certainly made a splash back in 2008 after the voicemail he left for a woman he met at a bar in Dewey Beach, Delaware, got leaked. However, that is now a thing of the past.

Today, Scott Van Pelt has not only grown in his role as a SportsCenter anchor, but he has also settled down well with a wife, whom he didn’t take that long to find after that ‘voicemail’ incident. Here’s a little about the couple.

Who is Scott Van Pelt’s wife Stephanie? What does she do?

For the last decade and a half, Scott Van Pelt has been married to Stephanie. Unfortunately, despite the public presence of her better half, not much information is available about Stephanie Van Pelt in the public domain.

However, thanks to a post by Scott Van Pelt in April, we were able to find out that Stephanie went to the University of Florida. And that information was revealed hilariously. We’ll come to that a little later. For now, if you were compelled to go out and do your research about her, remember that the Women’s Track and Field athlete named Stephanie Van Pelt is not the ESPN personality’s wife.

When did Scott Van Pelt and Stephanie Van Pelt get married?

Not much is known about when Stephanie and Scott Van Pelt met. However, it would have certainly been after that infamous voicemail incident. Because Stephanie and Scott Van Pelt eventually met, dated, and tied the knot on October 22nd, 2011.

According to reports, their wedding was a private affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. 14 years to that now, and the couple continues supporting each other through the highs and lows.

How many kids do Scott Van Pelt and Stephanie Van Pelt have?

Scott and Stephanie Van Pelt have three children. Their first child, Lila Catherine, was born in 2012. Then came along a son, Sam, in 2016. The couple welcomed another son a few years later, but his name is yet to be revealed publicly. The ESPN sportscaster might have a busy schedule, but that does not stop him from fulfilling his duties as a family man. Van Pelt often highlights moments of his family life on social media, mostly on X.

Back in May 2019, he celebrated his daughter’s 6th birthday in a touching SportsCenter segment. While several pictures of him and Lila were highlighted in the background, the sportscaster went on to say, “I would just say this – to any man out there who is about to become a dad for the first time… Maybe you grew up in sports, like me. Maybe you’re thinking you want a boy. And I get it, I do. That was me. And my sons are a joy to me. But let me tell you a secret, fellas. Root for them to tell you it’s a girl. There’s no greater love you’ll ever know, and nothing that will change your worldview more than holding a little girl and imagining the world through her eyes”.

At last, he added that “Wanting to be for her the very best version of yourself, in the hopes that you might be worthy of the way she looks at you. Being worth being adored by her.”

Most recently, back in April, Scott Van Pelt shared a post of his 3 children as his family travelled to San Antonio to watch the men’s Final Four of the March Madness tournament. The game featured Stephanie’s alma mater, the University of Florida, which had earlier eliminated the Maryland Terrapins, aka the players from Scott’s alma mater. The post Scott shared showed all his 3 children standing outside the arena, wearing ‘Florida’ T-shirts.

Scott jokingly wrote, “When I look back on my life and reflect on the day I lost them to mom’s side forever….I will undoubtedly say this one right here.” Well, the Florida Gators did go on to win March Madness. So, maybe Scott should switch allegiances now.

From the looks of it, Scott Van Pelt seems to have created a wonderful life for himself.