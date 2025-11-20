Who Is Sean Elliott? Meet the Spurs Legend Turned Beloved TV Announcer

Sean Elliot’s story has always been greater than basketball. The Arizona native who became a San Antonio Spurs icon has delivered iconic moments for the franchise and now serves as a beloved voice on the broadcast, a memory of those early championships. Of course, given his storied background, some younger fans might wonder, ‘Who is Sean Elliott?’

Who Is Spurs Announcer Sean Elliott?

Sean Michael Elliott was born on February 2, 1968, to Robert and Odiemae Elliott, and he began playing basketball in his early years. At Cholla High School near Tucson, Arizona, he was a smooth small forward, and was even an All-American in 1985. Soon, he joined the University of Arizona under head coach Lute Olson, where he really gained attention.

In his four years at Arizona, he won the John R. Wooden Award, the Adolph Rupp Trophy, was a two-time Pac-10 player of the year and All-American, and even broke the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for for all-time Pac-10 career scoring. To this day, he remains the all-time leading scorer for the Wildcats, and his #32 hangs in the rafters there.

He even joined the US national team for the 1986 FIBA championship, helping USAB take home the gold medal.

Sean Elliott’s NBA Career with the San Antonio Spurs

In the 1989 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Elliott 3rd overall, and he soon became a key foundational piece for their following success. Paired alongside superstar center David Robinson, the Spurs quickly jumped ahead to success. Though he was traded for a year to Detroit, he was traded back the very next year.

Despite his personal success, as he notched two All-Star nods in 1993 and 1996, the Spurs failed to bring home a championship. After landing the #1 pick in 1997, however, everything changed. With future Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan joining the team, the Spurs soon found the elusive ring they had been looking for. Elliott had a key moment in this run.

During Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Elliott hit a game-winning three with 9 seconds left on the clock, avoiding both the sideline by staying on his toes and a rushing Rasheed Wallace trying to block him. The shot eventually became known as the ‘Memorial Day Miracle,’ and helped the Spurs reach their first championship.

However, after the championship run, it was revealed that he was fighting something much larger. Elliott had been battling focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a kidney condition that was rapidly getting worse. In August, his older brother, Noel, donated his kidney to Sean, saving his life, and eventually the younger Elliott made his return to pro play in 2000, becoming one of the first pro athletes to ever play after a kidney transplant.

Soon after, in 2001, Elliott retired, and San Antonio honored him by retiring his #32 jersey in 2005.

Sean Elliott’s Transition to Broadcasting

After hanging up his sneakers, Elliott became an analyst for NBA on NBC, ABC Sports, and ESPN for a short time, but soon, it was announced that starting in the 2004-05 season, he was joining the Spurs’ television broadcast as color commentator.

Since then, he has remained in that position to this day, calling plays all the way from Duncan’s championships to Victor Wembanyama‘s marvelous play. His style is simple: emotional, direct, and unapologetically Spurs-leaning, like many local broadcasts. He also has a propensity to refer to the team as ‘we,‘ a remnant of his playing days that has stuck.

Sean Elliott’s Personal Life and Relationships

Off the court, Elliott has lived a life alongside his family. He was previously married to Akiko Herron for 7 years, and the pair divorced in 2000. He has one child from that relationship: Tad Elliott

He married his wife, Claudia Zapata-Elliott, in October 2001, just months after announcing retirement. Claudia is a nutrition expert and a former TV personality, and has helped shape his life after his kidney procedure, something that both have previously spoken about.

Together, they have two daughters: Jordyn and Jada. The younger sibling, Jordyn, got engaged to Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks in December 2023, and later married in May 2024. The couple have one child, Elliott Hicks. Jada is a Business Process Consultant, based in Denver.

Elliott has also spent many years advocating for kidney disease awareness by sharing his story, and encouraged early detections by working with health organizations. He also finished an interdisciplinary studies bachelor’s degree from Arizona in 2022, to fulfill a promise to his late mother and former coach Lute Olson.

Sean Elliott’s Net Worth

Sean Elliott currently has a net worth of about $16 million. During his playing career, he earned over $42.4 million, and he also has several earnings from his broadcasting contracts and previous analyst roles.

Sean Elliott’s story is the kind that sticks with people not just because of the big shots or the championship run, but because of the resilience that defines his journey. From college superstar to Spurs legend, transplant survivor to beloved broadcaster, his path has been marked by grit and heart. These days, when Spurs fans tune in to games, they hear not just an analyst, but a piece of the franchise’s history.