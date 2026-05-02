Who Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Wife? Everything To Know About Hailey Summers

Some people quietly shape greatness from behind the scenes, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife is a perfect example. From her own athletic roots to being a constant presence through every high and low, her story is more than just a footnote to NBA fame. Who is she beyond the spotlight? How did her journey intertwine with one of basketball’s brightest stars? And what makes her such a defining force in his life today? Let’s take a closer look.

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Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife, Hailey Summers?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife, Hailey Summers, has been by his side long before the NBA spotlight got this bright. A fellow Canadian, Hailey is a former collegiate soccer player at the University at Albany, where she stood out not only for her skills but also for her leadership on the field.

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Their story goes back to 2017, when they grew together through life changes, career highs, and personal milestones. In February 2024, the couple made it official, turning a long-term relationship into marriage. But what really defines Hailey isn’t just her athletic background; it’s the steady presence she brings to Shai’s life. He has openly called her his “rock,” reflecting the support she provides behind the scenes.

While she keeps a relatively low profile, Hailey remains central to Shai’s journey, especially as they welcomed their son, Ares, in 2024.

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What is Hailey Summers’s profession?

Hailey Summers, the wife of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has a background rooted in sports, though she keeps her professional life relatively private today. She is best known as a former collegiate soccer player who competed for the University at Albany, where she built a strong reputation for her discipline, teamwork, and leadership on the field.

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During her time there, Hailey wasn’t just an athlete; she also served as team captain, highlighting her ability to lead and perform under pressure. While there is limited public information about her current career or specific job, it appears she has chosen a more low-profile path compared to her husband’s high-profile NBA career.

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In recent years, Hailey has focused more on her personal life, especially after marrying Shai in 2024 and welcoming their son. Even without a widely publicized profession, her athletic background and consistent support play a meaningful role in their shared journey.

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How did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers meet?

The love story between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers isn’t built on a flashy first meeting. It’s rooted in something much simpler and more genuine. The two are widely described as high school sweethearts, having known each other from their early years in Canada, which explains the strong foundation of their relationship.

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They officially began dating in 2017, marking the start of a long-term relationship that grew alongside Shai’s rising basketball career. While exact details about their first interaction or the exact place they met aren’t publicly documented, their shared background and similar age suggest they connected during their teenage years, likely through school or mutual circles.

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Over time, what started as a young relationship evolved into a deep partnership. Hailey became a constant presence in Shai’s life, supporting him through college, the NBA draft, and his professional rise. After nearly seven years together, they got married in February 2024, proving their bond was built to last.

Do Hailey Summers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have children?

Yes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers are already parents, and their journey into parenthood has been a meaningful chapter in their relationship.

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The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ares Alexander, on April 25, 2024. Their son’s arrival came at a particularly exciting time, as it coincided with Shai’s NBA season, making the moment even more special and memorable for the family.

Ares holds a significant place in their lives, not just as their first child but also as a symbol of their long-standing relationship, which began years before marriage. Both Shai and Hailey have shared glimpses of their life as new parents through social media, offering fans a peek into their growing families.

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Despite their public profiles, the couple keeps their parenting journey relatively private, focusing on building a close-knit family. From heartfelt posts to quiet moments off the court, it’s clear that becoming parents has added a deeply personal and joyful dimension to their lives.

What are Hailey Summers’s social media handles?

Hailey Summers, wife of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, keeps a relatively low-key but growing presence on social media. Her most prominent platform is Instagram, where she uses the handle @haileysummerss and shares selective glimpses of her personal life, including moments with her husband and their son.

In addition to Instagram, Hailey is active on TikTok under the handle @hayleyysummerss, where she posts more casual, lifestyle-oriented content. While she isn’t an extremely frequent poster, her TikTok presence adds a more relaxed, behind-the-scenes look at her personality compared to her curated Instagram posts.

Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, Hailey prefers to keep things private and intentional. Her social media reflects that balance, offering fans occasional insight into her life while maintaining a strong sense of personal space and authenticity.

At the heart of it all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife isn’t just part of his story; she’s a big reason it feels so grounded and real. From their early days to building a life and family together, her presence adds depth beyond the spotlight. And honestly, once you see her journey, you start to wonder how much of her success is talent and how much is having the right person beside you?