Who Is Sitting Courtside at the Knicks Game 4 vs. Spurs at MSG? Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Jerry Seinfeld & More

The diehard celebrity fans shook off the Game 3 heartbreak and were back at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. While the usual suspects were in orange and blue, hoping to bounce back in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, some newer names popped by the NBA Finals. While the action on the hardwood remained intense with New York clinging to a 2-1 series lead, courtside transformed into a pop-culture powerhouse.

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Taking over the spotlight from Spike Lee and Timothee Chalamet was 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. She wasn’t alone though. Celebrity row at the Garden remains a starstudded spectacle of its own.

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Which celebrities were spotted courtside at Knicks vs Spurs Game 4?

Taylor Swift was undoubtedly the headturner of Game 4. She arrived in a clever, custom blue-and-orange “Stevie Knicks” T-shirt, a playful nod to Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks. While her fiance, Travis Kelce is a Cleveland native and Cavaliers fan, the hitmaker has been a longtime Knickerbocker. (She was however, cheering for the Cavs at the Eastern Conference Finals and watched them get swept.)

If rumors are to be believed, Swift and Kelce plan to drop millions to get married at Madison Square Garden on July 3. So tonight might be more than just cheering for her favorite NBA team, and an advance scouting trip for her wedding venue. While Kelce had to skip the game due to mandatory minicamp commitments with the Chiefs, Swift was at home in the arena she’s performed in a record eight times.

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Swift was spotted laughing and cheering alongside musicians Alana and Este Haim, who wore identical “Stevie Knicks” shirts to complete the coordinated front-row statement.

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Just a few seats down, Kylie Jenner was back alongside her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, whose perfect attendance streak at every single Knicks home game throughout this deep 2026 postseason run is going strong.

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Which athletes are in attendance at Knicks vs Spurs Game 4 at Madison Square Garden?

The allure of the NBA Finals in New York didn’t spare the elite athletic community here. New York Yankees captain and superstar slugger Aaron Judge took a break from his baseball schedule to support the Knicks. But fans are a little upset there’s no pictures of him in celebrity row online (Call it the Swift effect). Broadcast cameras did catch legendary Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, who watched the tactical battle unfold from an upper row away from the main celebrity group.

Of course, the Knicks legends weren’t going to be overshadowed. Metta World Peace must not be too salty about losing the head coaching job to Mike Brown to show up for his team tonight in a throwback Knicks jersey. After threatening Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Marbury joined Carmelo Anthony at the game. Jeremy Lin was back after he made a vlog on his MSG return for Game 3. Walt Frazier, Bernard King, Charlie Ward, Baron Davis, and Raymond Felton were also back for Game 4.

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The baseline seats also featured Buffalo Bills safety Jevon Holland, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, and veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. College football breakout stars Cam Skattebo and Miami Dolphins defender Jevon Holland.

Adding some flair to the night was tennis royalty and native New Yorker John McEnroe, a diehard Knicks fan who’d take every opportunity to watch a home game.

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Which actors, musicians and entertainers are at Knicks vs Spurs Game 4?

After urging his fellow Knicks fans to not hurt the Spurs supporters, superfan Ben Stiller once again set the standard for dedication, arriving at the arena more than four hours before the opening tip-off to soak in the pre-game atmosphere and ensure he’s got great shots as the unofficial team photographer.

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He was flanked by fellow comedic icons Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, both of whom reclaimed their regular courtside real estate to watch Jalen Brunson. Stiller’s longtime friend, Adam Sandler finally arrived repping the Knicks in the classic colors.

Rounding up the Knicks brigade of A-listers were Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, Julianne Moore, and Succession star Jeremy Strong.

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The rapper NAS and hip-hop heavyweight Fat Joe maintained their Knicks loyalty on the sidelines.

Kylie’s friend and supposed Taylor Swift frenemy, Hailey Bieber was in attendance but it was the absence of husband, Justin Bieber that stole attention.