Who Is Sterling, the Popcorn Kid? The Viral Phoenix Suns Fan Everyone Is Talking About

Shoutout to the cameraman who gave us this viral moment. If you have scrolled social media throughout the week, chances are you have seen him. We are talking about a wide‑eyed toddler at the Phoenix Suns game on November 13, 2025.

Imagine attending your first ever basketball game and ruling the internet, all while you are three and want to relish in popcorn. And so, as the internet promptly did what it does best, it nicknamed him “the Popcorn Kid.” But who is he, really?

Who Is the Popcorn Kid?

He is probably the youngest Phoenix Suns fan who happened to be at the Suns’ November 13 game when they defeated the Pacers by a score of 133-98. Was he the lucky charm? Perhaps. But all he did was enjoy his popcorn time. As the camera focused on the kid, he captured hearts worldwide.

What’s the Popcorn Kid’s Real Name?

His real name is Sterling. He, along with his dad, Christopher, returned to the Mortgage Matchup Center to enjoy courtside access. Ever since the viral moment, the press and insiders have flocked around him.

He even got his very first interview moment. When Arizona’s Family asked Sterling about his newfound fame, he was shy. “I was eating popcorn!” he said, adding with the honesty only a three-year-old can, “I did a lot,” when asked if he wanted more.

For Christopher, the aftermath of going viral has been a mix of excitement and surrealness.

“We went to the game, went on vacation. And on our way home, we started getting text messages. And I don’t have any social media, so my wife had to create a TikTok account just to watch the video. And I mean, just everyone reaching out. ‘That’s you. That’s Sterling. That’s you. What’s going on?” he said.

He added, “So exciting, I think. Scary. Everything. But he’s been a champ. He’s been doing really well with it.” And the moment did not end there. On his return, he was seen once again with a bucket full of popcorn, this time with a side of Coke.

Upon noticing himself on the screen mid-game, he whispered, “That’s me,” and gave a smooth wink at the end.

With his natural charm, Sterling has been a beam of energy and smiles for both his family and the Suns fans. Christopher expressed gratitude for the special treatment, “It’s been nice. It takes that for all of us to get to a game…Thank you to everyone who’s gotten popcorn thrown at you. You didn’t get mad at us. Sorry.”

How the Popcorn Kid Went Viral

The nickname “Popcorn Kid” was born almost immediately after social media caught a glimpse of the three-year-old. The moment that sparked the viral sensation was simple yet irresistible.

He was seen munching from a bucket bigger than his own head on the Jumbotron. After many efforts by his father, the boy finally lifted his head up the popcorn bucket.

Upon realizing he was on the screen, he beamed and waved. And that was the reaction that melted millions of hearts and racked up over 50 million views across social media.

Is the Popcorn Kid Connected to the Suns Organization?

While Sterling has become quite a household name among Suns fans, he is not part of the Phoenix Suns organization, but rather a fan.

That said, the team has gone above and beyond in celebrating their youngest courtside celebrity. Sterling and family not only got free tickets for a second Suns game, but they also received VIP treatment.

He joined with his parents and siblings. He even got his very own Booker jersey, which he sported almost immediately. He watched the pregame warmups up close, gave a brief interview to Arizona’s Family, and joined the players on the court during the national anthem.

Moreover, his section of the arena was treated to popcorn coupons for everyone. Who cannot love this kid?

It will be fascinating to see where this tiny superstar’s journey leads. For now, Sterling remains a lucky mascot for the Suns. As he spreads joy and a little popcorn while Phoenix continues its winning streak.

His viral moment is a reminder that sometimes, fandom can be just as thrilling as the game itself.