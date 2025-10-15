Who Is Steve Settle III? Everything About Miami Heat’s New Forward

Steve Settle III didn’t make headlines in the 2024 NBA Draft, but the Miami Heat spotted something others missed this October. The 6’10” wing signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Heat after a solid college career and a steady Summer League showing.

He’s not a household name yet, but with two-way instincts and a 41.6% mark from deep in his last college season, Settle fits perfectly into Miami’s high-upside, player-development roster. And if he spends at least 60 days with the Skyforce, he will be eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300.

Steve Settle III’s Early Life and Background

Born in Glenarden, Maryland, Steve Settle III grew up immersed in basketball. Attending DeMatha Catholic High School, he developed a reputation as a long and agile forward capable of scoring and running the floor.

Safe to assume his family’s support and early mentors helped mold a player who combined natural talent with an obsessive work ethic. While specific details about his ethnicity or nationality remain a secret for now, Settle’s game reflects a blend of versatility and determination shaped by his upbringing. As for his collegiate career?

Steve Settle III’s College Basketball Career

Settle’s college journey began at Howard University, where his skills started turning heads. His combination of length and defensive instincts made him a standout, earning accolades and catching the eye of scouts. Soon after, Settle transferred to Temple University to further improve his game against tougher competition.

At Temple, Steve Settle III’s impact was immediate. In his final year, he averaged impressive numbers, shooting 41.3% from three, proving his outside shot had strengthened.

As for Settle’s stat line from college overall? 1,485 points, 707 rebounds, 176 assists, 119 blocks, and 162 steals.

Recognition came in the form of MEAC 2nd Team honors in 2022-23 and a spot on the 2024 AAC All-Tournament team. And well, rightly so. Because Settle was crafting a talented two-way game. And then came the almost bright lights of the NBA.

Steve Settle III’s NBA Career

Despite a strong college resume, Settle went undrafted in 2024. But opportunity knocked. The Miami Heat noticed his size and determined approach during Summer League workouts. Over five Summer League games, he averaged 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal. These are modest numbers on the surface, yes, but revealing of his impact beyond the box score.

The Heat signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, signaling their interest in developing Settle through the G League. “Miami is a very structured, disciplined organization perfect for a guy entering his first year as a professional athlete looking to build the right habits,” Steve Settle III told Inside The Heat. His comments reflect a player embracing the Heat’s culture.

He continued, “The opportunity to be a small piece of such a storied organization is something I don’t take for granted. I think my skillset as a taller, versatile wing is something that can and has benefited greatly from my time with the Heat so far. I am nowhere near a finished product, but I’m so encouraged by how much I’ve grown as a player in just a few short months. This is just the beginning for m,e and I’m looking forward to my continued development in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

All of those words from Settle bring us to what he can actually do on the court.

Steve Settle III’s Playing Style and Strengths

Settle is a modern forward-wing hybrid. He can guard multiple positions, switch seamlessly, and cover ground with surprising agility for his height (6’10”). Offensively, he’s a smooth midrange shooter with an improving three-point range. But it’s on defense where Steve Settle III truly shines.

Settle’s ability to do a little bit of everything makes him a flexible piece for Coach Erik Spoelstra’s system. His versatility is perfect for the Heat’s style, which often prizes adaptability and two-way impact.

Steve Settle III’s Career Stats and Highlights

College numbers highlight Settle’s scoring and rebounding capabilities, while Summer League numbers show a player adjusting to the speed and physicality of the professional game.

Season Team GP PPG RPG FG% 3P% 2020–21 HOW 5 14.2 6.4 40.0 25.0 2021–22 HOW 29 13.8 5.1 49.0 35.3 2022–23 HOW 32 11.1 5.7 42.2 30.3 2023–24 TEM 31 8.6 5.0 36.7 30.8 2024–25 TEM 31 12.6 6.2 47.8 41.6 Career — 128 11.6 5.5 43.8 33.9

He also appeared in five Summer League games, averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Settle’s stats emphasize both his offensive polish and defensive reliability.

At the end of the day, Steve Settle III’s story is certainly far from over. From high school standout to Temple’s forward, and now as a developing talent in the Miami Heat organization, his path is a testament to persistence.

With the Sioux Falls Skyforce awaiting his continued growth, Steve Settle III has the chance to refine his game and prove that undrafted doesn’t mean untalented. The Heat’s structured environment could be the perfect place for a player capable of affecting the game on both ends of the court.

As the NBA season approaches, Settle’s name is one to watch as a potential sleeper whose growth could make a significant difference for Miami’s depth and versatility.