Who Is the Best Player in EuroBasket 2025? Luka Doncic Snubbed by ESPN in Latest Ranking

The EuroBasket 2025 starts in less than a week, and the excitement to see some of the NBA’s biggest stars clash on the European stage is at its peak. With games tipped across four host nations, the spotlight naturally turns to Luka Doncic’s Slovenia and Nikola Jokić’s Serbia—two sides carrying perhaps the brightest individual talents in the tournament. But one man who has kept the whole of the NBA hooked this off-season, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is also suiting up. Their journeys to this point, however, couldn’t look more different, adding intrigue to how their campaigns might unfold once the ball goes up. So what does history suggest?

When 24 teams are gearing up to fight for the coveted title, it isn’t going to be easy for anyone. Not even for the best of NBA stars, because when teams like Spain hit the hardwood, it reflects why basketball is more than an individual sport. 4 titles in the last 6 tournaments! This makes you think which superstar out of the dozens of talented players has the biggest pull this year. Well, that’s a tough question to answer. However, ESPN recently ranked the ten best players, who we are going to see on the courts of Latvia, Poland, Cyprus, and Finland. So, who’s on top of this list?

Who is the best player at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025?

While everyone would have their own opinion on this matter, according to ESPN, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic is the best player at the competition this year. The Three-time NBA MVP and former NBA champion has only one thing missing from his resume: a EuroBasket medal. This year, his eyes are set on the gold, and rightly so. That’s because the Joker is coming off yet another stellar campaign with the Denver Nuggets.

Last season, the big man wrapped up the campaign averaging a triple-double (29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists). If there were any doubts about why Jokic is the best player, his stats should be enough to convince them. Nonetheless, as we move to No. 2, most of you guessed the Lakers’ blue-eyed boy, Luka Doncic. Wait. The Lakers star has been snubbed by ESPN, as the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the second spot on the list.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar led Greece to the quarter-finals in the last edition, where they lost to the eventual finalists, Germany. Not just that, but that even led the scoring, as he and Greece now aim to win their first medal since their success back in 2009 (third spot). Although it’s hard to argue with Nikola Jokic and Greek Freak being the top picks, Lakers Nation will feel a bit hard done by, with Doncic not even being No. 2.

Nonetheless, one man who’ll look to pull off something similar for his nation, and the third-best player according to ESPN, is Slovenia’s point guard Luka Doncic. The 26-year-old Lakers star has had an eventful summer and has all eyes on him. Why? You might ask. Well, that’s because the FIBA EuroBasket will help everyone assess what they can expect from the Purple & Gold with him taking the center position for the storied franchise. But he still has to pull up his socks as Serbia smashed Slovenia by 34 points in the exhibition game.

Doncic already had previous success back in 2017, but that was when he was just 18. Now that is a part of history, and with everything revolving around him in Los Angeles, the hunger to prove himself this year will be more than ever. While this concludes the three best players at this year’s prestigious competition, the list doesn’t end quite here.

Well, Doncic being at third isn’t the only surprise that ESPN had for everyone. You’ll be stunned to know that Franz Wagner is fourth, among all this star power still left to explore. The German and Orlando Magic forward is surely one of the rising stars in basketball. But the fourth best? While many might not think he’s there quite yet, ESPN does. This puts Wagner one above Turkish sensation Alperen Sengun, who’s fifth on this superstar list. Coming off his first All-Star selection, the Turkish center now hopes to be the one to lead his country to a podium finish in over two decades. Tailing him closely is Latvia’s biggest star, Kristaps Porzingis, at sixth.

Kristaps Porzingis

While the former Celtics star is prone to injuries, whenever fit, like he was in the game against Italy (12 points, 8 rebounds to win by 15 points), there’s no doubt he’s one of the best in the world. Now, we move to the bottom four of this star-studded list, with Finland’s ace, Lauri Markkanen, taking the 7th spot and Israel’s Deni Avdija taking the 8th. Both these forwards will be playing with a chip on their shoulders as they hope to lead their nation to glory. As we move to the final spot on the list, any guesses who’re the 9th and 10th best players heading to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025?

Well, taking the second last place is Spain’s Santi Aldama, who’s eyeing back-to-back EuroBasket titles with his home nation. Meanwhile, last but not least, taking the final spot on this list, Portugal’s Neemias Queta. So, these will be the ten stars that everyone should keep a close eye on— we surely will, as everyone eagerly awaits the first matchup of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025.