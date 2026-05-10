Who Is the Highest Paid Coach in the NBA After Warriors Extend Steve Kerr Till 2027–28?

Stephen Curry is going to have the same coach at least till he’s 40. After weeks of exit rumors, retirement speculation, three weeks of deliberation, even an alleged job at ESPN, the very network’s biggest NBA insider confirmed Steve Kerr’s employment status. Shams Charania confirmed that Steve Kerr agreed to a two year extension with the Golden State Warriors. In a changing coaching scene with the Bucks, Grizzlies, Magic and other teams, this deal ensures the hierarchy of NBA coaching salaries has a definitive leader once again.

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#1 Steve Kerr – $17.5 million

Shams Charania also confirmed the two-year deal which keeps him with the Warriors for his 13th season and more will come with a significant pay bump to the $17.5 million he made last year. The architect of the Bay Area’s dynasty was already the highest paid active coach. With a speculated raise to $20 million, he has reclaimed his spot at the top of the financial ladder.

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A team source said, “It was never going to be about money… we had to make the best basketball decision.” Kerr was apparently ready to leave. But the owners, GM, and most importantly, the franchise cornerstone refused to let him go.

Beyond the big payday, this extension aligns Kerr’s timeline with that of franchise star Stephen Curry, ensuring that the duo who redefined modern basketball will remain together through the 2027–28 campaign, exactly as they wanted. The move provides a sense of continuity for a franchise that has secured four championships under Kerr’s guidance, even as the roster begins to transition into a new era.

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#2 Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue – $15 million

The second spot is currently a tie between two of the league’s most respected tactical minds. Erik Spoelstra reset the market in 2024 with a massive eight-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Heat. Not to be outdone, the LA Clippers moved to secure Tyronn Lue with a five-year, $70 million deal that averages out to roughly $15 million annually when including performance incentives.

Like the Warriors, both coaches’ teams also fell out of the postseason contention despite. But the Clippers and Heat continue to invest in their coaches who are largely considered pillars of their respective franchises.

#3 Doc Rivers – $11 Million

Although he stepped down when the Milwaukee Bucks fell out of the postseason contention for the first time in a decade, the new Taylor Jenkins era has not yet begun in Milwaukee. Doc Rivers served a full season in 2025-26 for which he was paid a $11 million salary.

$11 million is the average mean among top paid coaches as even Ime Udoka, Joe Mazzulla, and Rick Carlisle earn that much. Doc still has a season left on his contract and he’ll likely be paid for it as the Bucks and their former coach still discuss a consultant-like role for him.

The coaching market remains incredibly fluid as teams look for the next “culture setter.” While the Bucks have restarted with Taylor Jenkins and the Magic have fired Jamahl Mosley, other franchises are still in flux. The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls have recently been linked to several top assistants, while the Portland Trail Blazers continue to evaluate their long-term direction. With Kerr as a benchmark, the price for a championship-caliber coach has never been higher.