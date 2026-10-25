Who Is the Lakers’ New Sideline Reporter, Nikki Kay? All About the Emmy-Nominated TV Host

The Lakers opened their 2026-27 season on Wednesday against the Warriors, and while Luka Doncic and the rest of the roster grabbed most of the headlines, there was a new face on the sideline who had Los Angeles talking before tip-off. That face belongs to Nikki Kay, a veteran sports journalist who is now covering the Lakers for Spectrum News. And if you’re a Lakers fan who pays attention to more than just the box score, you’ve probably already noticed her. Kay has been around the Los Angeles sports scene for years, and her new Lakers gig is just the latest chapter in a career that has quietly become one of the most versatile in local sports media. So, let’s learn more about her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Nikki Kay, and Is She the Lakers’ New Sideline Reporter?

Yes, Kay is covering the Lakers for Spectrum News in 2026-27, and she made her regular-season debut on Wednesday when the Lakers hosted the Warriors. She even marked the occasion with a pink dress that had fans and cameras buzzing before the game even started.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kay’s experience extends well beyond the Lakers. She has covered the LA Sparks on Spectrum SportsNet, with 2026 marking her fourth season with the team, and previously spent two seasons on the LA Galaxy sideline. Over seven years with Spectrum News One, she has covered professional sports and told athletes’ stories across Southern California. Her Lakers assignment, then, builds on years of reporting across the city’s sports landscape. She already knows the teams, the athletes, and the market she is covering.

What Was Nikki Kay’s Career Path Before Spectrum, from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles?

Kay’s road to Crypto.com Arena didn’t start in LA, even though she grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from UCLA in 2013. After college, she headed east, well, to Oklahoma City, and became a sports reporter and anchor at KFOR, the NBC affiliate. That job threw her into the deep end of a sports-crazed market. She covered Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma. Moreover, she covered Kevin Durant with the Thunder. She was doing stand-ups outside the Thunder practice facility at 8:45 p.m. on a Friday, grinding like every local reporter who ever wanted a shot at the big time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the move west. Kay joined Spectrum News One’s launch in Los Angeles as a sports reporter, and she made it clear from the jump that she wanted to tell stories she cared about. “I have joined the launch of Spectrum News One in Los Angeles as a sports reporter committed to sharing stories I’m passionate about. The teams I frequently cover include the Los Angeles Clippers, Sparks, Chargers, Angels, and UCLA Bruins,” she announced on LinkedIn.

Her work there has included Lakers coverage, including figures like JJ Redick and Robert Horry, and she’s built a reputation as someone who can move between feature storytelling and hard sports news without missing a beat.

Does Nikki Kay Have a Boyfriend or Husband? Inside the Lakers Reporter’s Personal Life

If you’re scrolling through Kay’s social media looking for relationship clues, you’re going to come up empty, and that seems to be exactly how she wants it. Her public accounts are about her work: Lakers, Sparks, and Galaxy sidelines, Spectrum News One stories, and sports content. There’s no boyfriend reveal, no wedding photos, no cryptic posts about a partner. And that’s not a mystery to be solved. It’s a boundary.

Plenty of broadcasters keep their private lives private, and Kay appears to be one of them. She’s built her platform on being a reporter, not on being a personality whose personal life is part of the product. So if you’re wondering about her relationship status, the honest answer is that she hasn’t publicly disclosed it, and there’s no indication she plans to. That’s a choice, not a hole in the story.

What Is Nikki Kay Known For Beyond the Lakers, from WNBA Broadcasts to Viral Interviews?

This is where Kay’s resume gets really interesting. She’s not just a sideline reporter who reads injury updates. She’s a broadcaster who has been trusted with some genuinely big moments. One standout moment came in July 2026, when she spoke with former Vice President Kamala Harris during a nationally televised Sparks game against the Chicago Sky on ION.

Harris, accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined Kay during the Sparks’ game against the Chicago Sky on July 10, 2026, to discuss the WNBA’s 30th anniversary and its growing influence. Harris praised the league for pairing “elite athleticism” with an impact beyond the court. For Kay, the interview brought an unexpected guest and an unscripted moment to navigate during a live broadcast. She later revealed that the conversation hadn’t been part of her game preparation, making it a curveball she had to handle in real time. That’s live sports reporting.

She’s also become a recognizable voice in WNBA commentary. She appeared on a Newsweek “All In” episode with Ashley Haas to break down the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Her social presence reflects that same approach: she’s active, she posts, but she doesn’t overshare. You can find her on Twitter at @NikkiKaySN1 and on Instagram at @lil.nikki.kay, where the content focuses on the work, the sidelines, the stories, and the games.