Who Is the Tallest & Smallest NBA All-Star 2026 Player? Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic & Others’ Heights Revealed

In today’s ‘positionless basketball’, you can find French phenom Victor Wembanyama’s agility like a point guard. The Spurs star even boasts elite handles, truly redefining the modern center. In fact, as a rookie, he was listed as 7-foot-3, and before the current season, he has grown two inches since joining the league. However, the marquee event also features Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Chet Holmgren as well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, will Wemby have his usual advantage over the others? Here’s how the 2026 All-Star players line up.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Tall Is Victor Wembanyama in 2026? Is He the Tallest All-Star This Year?

Wembanyama is officially listed at 7-foot-5 for the 2025-26 season. He is one of just 10 players measured at 7-foot-5 or taller to appear in an NBA game. For this season, he is the tallest of them all, which makes him the tallest All-Star this year. But according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Wemby could be even taller—possibly around 7’7″ (231 cm).

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN also reported the French superstar’s wingspan to be about 8 feet, which creates difficulty for any other All-Star to get their shot against him. Be it the All-Star game or the regular season encounter, the discussion around his height isn’t particularly appealing.

Imago November 5, 2025, Los Angeles, California, United States: San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama 1 shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Final Score : Lakers 118:116 Spurs Los Angeles United States – ZUMAs197 20251105_aaa_s197_646 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I don’t say I like it. It’s more like, over the years, it’s become a non-subject to me,” he said. “Because, in my opinion, there’s so many more interesting things about me.” “Sometimes, I’m surprised there’s still a conversation, because in my mind, it doesn’t really make a difference. That’s the truth. I’m taller than everybody else, that’s something I already know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How Tall Is Nikola Jokic Compared to Other 2026 NBA All-Stars?

ADVERTISEMENT

Wemby has successfully blocked Nikola Jokic’s 11 attempts during their matchups. The Nuggets center got his reply with 2 blocks during their previous matchups. Before Victor Wembanyama gave a new definition to the center position, the Joker revolutionized it with his nonchalant triple-double on a nightly basis.

Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing a solid 284 pounds, the Denver Nuggets superstar is one of the most dominant forces in the league. On the other hand, for this All-Star event, even Alperen Sengun (6’11”), Giannis Antetokounmpo (6’11”), and Kevin Durant (6’11”) remain on par with the Joker at least in inches. But there are players taller than them and shorter than Victor Wembanyama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns (7’0″) and OKC star Chet Holmgren (7’1″) remain the two players who could tower over other stars and can challenge Wemby.

Who Is the Shortest NBA All-Star in 2026? What Is His Official Height?

If Stephen Curry (6’2″) hadn’t been injured, he would have been the smallest player to take the court during the All-Star Event. But 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson take that place as both undersized guards are listed at 6’2″.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Gold Medal Game – France vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Stephen Curry of United States in action with Victor Wembanyama of France. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A total difference of 15 inches in comparison to Victor Wembanyama. Stephen Curry once described how challenging it is to get the shot over the Spurs star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was shooting short in the first half, then I tried a few rainbow moon balls over him. I didn’t make any of them. He challenges you in a way that doesn’t make any sense. It always catches you off guard.” Naturally, the other undersized guards will also find it difficult to make their regular shots.