Who Is Tiago Splitter’s Wife Fernanda? All About New Blazers Assistant Coach’s 2nd Marriage

7 years after his retirement from professional basketball, Tiago Splitter is back in the NBA! But this time, he’s trading his jersey for a suit. That’s because the former NBA champion is seemingly returning as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. But since it’s been such a long time since he’s been a part of the NBA, we could do with a refresher on him, couldn’t we?

And what better way to know a man than to know his family? So, today, let’s have a look at what Tiago’s family looks like, starting with his wife, Fernanda.

Meet Tiago Splitter’s wife, Fernanda Splitter

Fernanda is Tiago’s wife and partner-in-crime. But she’s a lot more than that. Fernanda is a go-getter with a motto that says, “Don’t wish for it, work for it.” After welcoming their newest little one, she says she gained 60 pounds during pregnancy. Rather than wish it away, she tried intermittent fasting, revamped her diet, and added running to her routine—and the results speak for themselves.

Beyond fitness, Fernanda is chasing dreams in design. She’s laying the groundwork for an interior design business—something she’s loved since she can remember. On top of that, she’s diving into real estate investments to fuel their family’s adventures. It’s clear that whether she’s sharing success tips with followers or building new ventures, Fernanda treats every goal the same way: roll up your sleeves and get to work.

They’re building a life together, raising their baby, and learning from every step. Fernanda’s energy and ambition remind you that change doesn’t happen by chance—it happens by choice.

Everything about Tiago Splitter’s first wife, Amaia Amescua Diaz De Antonana

Before Fernanda, Tiago was married to Amaia Amescua Vitoria. The two tied the knot on July 3, 2010, in her hometown of Vitoria, Spain. Back then, Tiago was making a name for himself overseas. Their son, Benjamin, arrived in August 2012, and earlier this year they welcomed a daughter, Sofia.

But in November 2016, Tiago filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court. He cited an irretrievable breakdown and no hope of reconciliation. Celebrity lawyer Randy Kessler is on the case. Despite the split, the papers make one thing clear: Tiago and Amaia want joint legal and physical custody, and they’re aiming for a 50/50 split of their marital assets. They’ve even started exchanging financial info before the formal filing—signs that they’re trying to keep things civil.

It’s been quite a journey from Spain’s courts to an Atlanta courtroom. Yet amid the legal steps, both parents insist their kids will continue to be raised by mom and dad, together—even if they’re apart.

Through both marriages, Tiago’s tunnel vision showed him only one thing: building a life around shared goals with his family. Now, with Fernanda and his children by his side, Tiago sets out to conquer the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. But this time from the sidelines instead of the paint!