Who Is Tim Legler’s Wife, Christina Fuller? Family, Net Worth & Relationship Story

You’ve definitely seen Tim Legler on ESPN breaking down plays like it’s second nature—but he’s not just some talking head. Born in Washington, D.C. on December 26, 1966, Tim is a former NBA player who’s now 58 and still deeply connected to the game. After hanging up his jersey, he made a smooth shift into media and is now a regular analyst on ESPN and SiriusXM NBA Radio. He’s known for his sharp takes, clear analysis, and love for the sport. And when it comes to his personal life, Tim is happily married to Christina Fuller.

Let’s take a closer look and get to know Christina Fuller a little better.

Who is Tim Legler’s wife, Christina Fuller?

Tim Legler is married to Christina Fuller Legler, a former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader who brought her own sparkle to the sidelines long before meeting Tim. The two have built a blended family with two kids and now call the Philadelphia area home. It’s the first marriage for Christina and the second for Tim, who was previously married to Jennifer. Together, they’ve embraced a grounded, family-focused life away from the spotlight. Whether it’s cheering from the stands or supporting from home, Christina has been a steady presence in Tim’s post-NBA journey.

How did Tim Legler and Christina Fuller meet?

Tim Legler and Christina Fuller’s story reportedly began when Christina was a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader, and their paths crossed through the city’s vibrant sports scene. Their mutual ties to professional athletics—his NBA background and her NFL cheerleading—helped spark the connection. According to multiple sources, the couple got engaged around 2007 and tied the knot later that same year. While they’ve kept many details of their relationship private, their bond has been steady ever since. With Philadelphia as both their professional and personal backdrop, it’s no surprise their love story found its roots there.

What does Christina Fuller do for a living?

Christina Fuller has always had cheer in her DNA—she’s a former Philadelphia Eagles NFL cheerleader and has also coached high school cheerleading. Her passion for the sport didn’t end on the sidelines; she went on to guide young athletes at the high school level. A quick look at her Instagram bio gives even more insight: “Proud Wife and Momma 👶🏻/ 3 🐶 🐶 🪽 🐶, Former NFL Cheerleader💚🦅 and HS Cheer Coach.” It’s clear she takes pride in both her professional and personal roles.

Tim Legler and Christina Fuller’s children

Tim Legler is a proud dad to two children from his previous marriage—Ryan Legler and Lauren Nicole Legler. While Christina didn’t have kids of her own before their marriage, she’s embraced her role as a loving stepmom with ease. The couple also shares a child of their own named Caden, whose adorable moments often make it to Christina’s Instagram.

In May, she shared a sweet update that their little boy had just turned 3.5 years old. Together, they’ve built a blended family full of love, laughter, and togetherness—something Christina proudly celebrates through family photos and milestone posts.

Who are Christina Fuller’s parents?

Christina Fuller has strong roots in New Jersey and Philadelphia, but when it comes to her family background, she keeps things pretty private. Public records and media sources haven’t revealed much about her parents, including their names or personal details. While fans know her as a former NFL cheerleader and devoted mom, her parental background remains undisclosed. It’s one part of her life she seems to keep out of the spotlight.

Tim Legler’s ex-wife, Jennifer Legler—why did they divorce?

Tim Legler was previously married to Jennifer Snyder, who later took his last name, becoming Jennifer Legler. The couple divorced in 2002, and while they’ve kept many details private, reports suggest that the split stemmed from personal and professional strains—especially during Tim’s post-NBA career shift and the constant travel that came with his broadcasting work.

Despite the separation, both Tim and Jennifer stayed committed as active co-parents to their two children, Ryan and Lauren. There isn’t much verified public information about Jennifer beyond this, as she has kept a low profile since their divorce.

Tim Legler’s wife, Christina Fuller’s Instagram

Christina Fuller Legler’s Instagram, @christina_fuller_legler, is a heartwarming mix of family moments, cheer coaching memories, and animal advocacy posts. She often shares updates about their son, Caden, and their dogs. Tim Legler also features her on his Instagram, @legsespn, with sweet tributes and family snapshots. Together, their feeds reflect a close, loving family life.

