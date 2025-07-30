Who Is Tom Cousins? All Details on Atlanta Hawks Original Owner Who Died at 93

Dominique Wilkins, Lou Hudson, Pete Maravich, and Dikembe Mutombo are some of the stalwarts of the Hawks team over the years. But for these legends to stamp their authority in Atlanta, there was one man who inspired the move–Tom Cousins. Even though his ownership stint was short, his influence was bigger than being part of some ownership group. Cousins’ biggest achievement was the role he played in the city’s overall development. Sadly, he passed away and left a legacy that has multiple unforgettable chapters.

Who was Tom Cousins? Early Life and Background

Tom Cousins was born on December 7, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia. Right from a young age, he would help his father, Isaac Cousins, who was an auto distributor for General Motors in Charlotte, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. Not only working with him, but Tom would also mow lawns and become a delivery boy for a local pharmacy. But the education never took a back seat. He attended grade school in Decatur and Rome and spent his last two years of school at Rome’s private Darlington School. He graduated from Darlington in 1948 and moved on to the University of Georgia at age 16.

Not only did he pass with flying colors, but he was also in the top 10% of his class while at UGA. Then he took to flying literally, as he served in the U.S. Air Force. A view from the top became a passion, and that’s why he launched Cousins Properties in 1958 with his father. Thus began the journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of the South’s foremost business leaders, shaping the city’s fortune for more than six decades.

Tom Cousins as Atlanta Hawks Original Owner: How He Brought the NBA to Atlanta

The success in the construction space was huge, as in 1962, the company went public. And just two years later, it became the largest homebuilder in Georgia. On May 2, 1968, the deal of Tom Cousins, who partnered with former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders to buy the St. Louis Hawks for over $2 million, was official. The team spent the first four years at Alexander Memorial Coliseum on Georgia Tech’s campus before taking up residence in the Omni. But Cousins did not stop with just one team.

After bringing the NBA to the Deep South for the first time in 1972, he bought an expansion franchise from the National Hockey League, naming the team the Flames. But his stint as a sports team owner fizzled. He lost millions and sold the Hawks to Turner in 1977 and the Flames to a Canadian investor in 1980. The Flames later relocated to Calgary. Yet, the NBA team remembers his contributions and released a statement on X.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tom Cousins, a visionary builder of communities, unmatched philanthropist, and a former Hawks owner…We are grateful for his legacy and the countless lives he impacted.” Now that we know about his contributions to the Hawks, let’s look at his other important work for the city.

Tom Cousins’ Real Estate Empire

As founder and longtime CEO/chairman of Cousins Properties, he developed a string of Atlanta’s best-known skyscrapers: the CNN Center, Omni Complex, 191 Peachtree Tower, Bank of America Plaza, and more. Beyond business, Cousins donated land and resources for civic landmarks like the Georgia World Congress Center and championed partnerships with Atlanta cultural and educational institutions.

As a real estate tycoon and philanthropist, he transformed the East Lake Meadows public housing complex into a thriving community. He believed in the city when no one else did. “We were going to basically fund the unfundable. And we were going to try to get some solutions to these problems.” Tom said in 2013. Cousins will be long remembered for the buildings he erected in Atlanta and how he helped to fashion the modern skyline of the Georgia capital.

But his greatest legacy will be saving the East Lake Golf Club and the East Lake neighborhood – and then trying to make that model work throughout the land. Because of those noble efforts, he has received plenty of accolades for those initiatives.

Tom Cousins’ Net Worth and Honors

At the time of his death, Cousins’ net worth was estimated between $59million and $172million, reflecting his decades of business leadership and philanthropic giving. He received many awards for his civic work—including the Bob Jones Award from the USGA in 2001 and the Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects four years later. In his list of accolades, there is also the Bill Hartman Award for exceptional leadership. Behind this great leader was a great family man, too.

Tom Cousins’ Family and Personal Life

Cousins was married to Ann Cousins and had two grown children and several grandchildren. The family maintained deep roots in Atlanta, participating in civic and charitable activities. Cousins was recognized for his humility, faith, and a belief in “kindness to others” as a business and community principle. Cousins gave away part of his fortune, supporting through his foundation the University of Georgia and Auburn, among others.

Remembering Tom Cousins: Reactions and Tributes After His Death at 93

Tom Cousins died on July 29, 2025, at the age of 93. His passing was met with tributes from business, political, and sports leaders who credited him with making the “modern Atlanta” possible. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin said Cousins’ life was a true depiction of Atlanta in the second half of the 20th century. Franklin said, “Tom Cousins is one of the most significant persons in the development of modern Atlanta.”

Beyond the skyscrapers and arenas, his greatest legacy was cited as transforming the lives of thousands through his vision of business-driven, compassionate community development.