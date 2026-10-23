Who Is Walker Kessler’s Fiancee? Everything you need to know about Abbie Stockard

Walker Kessler couldn’t have scripted a better Lakers debut, going a perfect 12-for-12 for 26 points and nine rebounds in a 127-105 opening-night rout of the Golden State Warriors. It was his first competitive game since October 31, 2025, before a torn labrum ended his final season in Utah. Off the court, his summer was just as eventful. Days after landing a four-year, $130 million deal in Los Angeles, the 7-foot-2 center got engaged to former Miss America Abbie Stockard.

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Who Is Walker Kessler’s Fiancee, Abbie Stockard?

Abbie Stockard was born on July 26, 2002, which means she and Walker Kessler actually share a birthday, exactly one year apart. She’s embraced the coincidence, too. In a 2024 birthday post, she called him the guy she gets to share the same birthday with.

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She is the daughter of Brad and Kim Stockard of Vestavia Hills, a Birmingham suburb, and graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in 2021. She then enrolled at Auburn University to study nursing. There, she danced with the Tiger Paws dance team, joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and worked as a student recruiter.

She never grew up doing pageants. She entered her first one as an Auburn freshman, after learning that the Miss Auburn University winner earned a year of free tuition. She finished third runner-up, kept competing, and won Miss Alabama on her third try.

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What is Abbie Stockard’s height and age?

Stockard is 24 years old, and she reportedly stands around 5-foot-7 (about 170 cm). Next to her 7-foot-2 fiance, that’s a gap of roughly a foot and a half, which explains why he’s usually the one leaning down in their photos.

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She is a devout Christian and has never been shy about it. “I am very driven by my faith,” she told Fox News Digital, crediting her relationship with God for giving her the drive to be a positive role model. Her engagement post echoed that same sentiment, “Our story is truly one that only the Lord could have written.” Faith isn’t a footnote for her, it’s the foundation.

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How did Walker Kessler and Abbie Stockard meet?

This is where the story gets good. Kessler and Stockard were both students at Auburn, but they didn’t cross paths in a lecture hall.

Near the end of Kessler’s rookie season with the Utah Jazz, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl invited his parents to an Alabama-Auburn basketball game. That’s where his mother, Andrea, spotted Stockard dancing on the court.

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“She takes a picture of this random girl, who was a dancer on the court, and says, ‘Do you know who this is?’” Kessler recalled, via the NBA. “I’m like, ‘Mom, you cannot take pictures of random people. That’s weird. That’s just some stalker activities.’”

But his mom wasn’t done. She tracked down Stockard’s name through Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and passed it along, and Kessler finally slid into her Instagram DMs.

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By January 2025, the pair had been dating for over a year. That month, Kessler watched Stockard win Miss America on his phone alongside then-Jazz coach Will Hardy, a reaction that went viral.

“Dating Miss America was not on my bingo card,” he later joked.

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On July 4, 2026, Kessler proposed at Alabama’s Lake Martin, with both families present. “I give thanks to God I get to spend the rest of my life with you, Abbie,” he wrote on Instagram.

What does Abbie Stockard do?

Stockard was crowned Miss America 2025 on January 5, 2025, in Orlando. She became the fourth Alabama woman to win the title, and the first in 20 years.

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Her platform centers on children’s health and cystic fibrosis awareness, and she has raised over $200,000 for CF research.

During her reign, she served as a national ambassador for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and even met President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss the disease. Her reign ended in September 2025, when she crowned Cassie Donegan as Miss America 2026. She’s now back at Auburn finishing her nursing degree, with plans to become a pediatric nurse and eventually pursue an advanced degree.

What is Abbie Stockard’s Net Worth in 2026?

Stockard’s net worth has not been publicly disclosed, and no reliable estimate exists.

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What is documented is how pageants transformed her finances. Across three years of competing, she earned more than $89,000 in tuition scholarships, enough to pay off her student loans and graduate debt-free. The Miss America crown alone came with a $50,000 scholarship.

She has no publicly confirmed personal endorsement deals and does not own a brand.

What Is Abbie Stockard’s Instagram Account?

You can find her on Instagram at @abbiestockard, where she shares modeling shots, pageant moments, and glimpses of life with Kessler. Her Facebook and Twitter presence is less prominent, but her following is growing fast. She has more than 61,000 followers on Instagram as of October 2026 .

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For Kessler, 2026 has delivered just about everything at once: a fresh start in Los Angeles, a $130 million contract, a historic debut, and a fiancée who has already worn the Miss America crown. The Lakers are counting on him as the rim-protecting anchor beside Luka Doncic, and opening night suggested he’s ready. Stockard, meanwhile, is closing out the nursing degree she started long before she became Miss America.

Now the real test for him is keeping that form, and his shoulder, healthy over 82 games.