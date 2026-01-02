brand-logo
Who Is Yang Hansen’s Translator? Everything About Interpreter Assisting Portland Trail Blazers Rookie

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 2, 2026 | 8:29 AM EST

Imago

Imago

If you remember, Yang Hansen’s name was supposed to be called out at the 2025 NBA Draft much later. Yet, when the 20-year-old Chinese prodigy was busy munching on fried chicken with his family in the stands, Adam Silver called out his name. Going 16th overall, the Nikola Jokic of China added his name to the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster. Here’s where a minor (or maybe major) issue came to light: Language.

Now, as you have already guessed, for sure, English isn’t the Zibo native’s first language. Simply put, Hansen barely understands a word or two. Therefore, he needs a translator to be by his side at all times.

Who Is Yang Hansen’s Translator?

Yang Hansen’s NBA life with Portland comes with a linguistic curve, and Chris Liu sits at the center of that bridge. Because Mandarin remains Hansen’s comfort zone, Liu translates across press conferences, training sessions, and live action. Consequently, he featured prominently during the rookie’s introduction and Summer League workouts, ensuring Hansen’s thoughts traveled cleanly from one language to another.

Meanwhile, Liu’s role has stretched beyond formal settings. During a pause before the fourth quarter against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, he translated an on-bench exchange between Hansen and Deni Avdija. The message landed. Shortly after, the possession ended with an assist credited to Avdija. Fittingly, Liu also carries experience from China, having previously supported Duop Reath there.

Why Does Yang Hansen Need a Translator?

Yang Hansen operates in the NBA with Mandarin as his strongest language, which shapes his daily routine in Portland. Therefore, conversations around media duties, tactical guidance, and locker room exchanges flow through interpretation. As a Chinese prospect adjusting to the Trail Blazers environment, clear messaging remains essential, making structured translation part of his professional rhythm.

However, growth remains the storyline. Former coach Chauncey Billups had acknowledged the added layer of communication brings, while trusting Hansen’s drive to shorten that gap. The center already flashes simple English during interactions. Still, deeper dialogue runs through his translator, Chris Liu, whether at the podium or during in-game bench discussions, keeping cohesion intact.

Is Yang Hansen’s Translator Part of His Management or an NBA Team?

Chris Liu operates as an embedded figure within the Portland Trail Blazers‘ NBA structure, firmly tied to the staff. Accordingly, he stays courtside with Yang Hansen, joins timeouts, and relays instructions live. Recent moments alongside Deni Avdija highlight that presence, as dialogue flows instantly between teammates, coaches, and Hansen through Liu’s steady interpretation.

Moreover, Liu oversees every public-facing obligation tied to Hansen. He manages interview rooms and press settings, signaling an organizational assignment rather than private representation. Reports further trace his involvement back to the draft combine, extending through camp. That continuity mirrors league-wide norms, especially when franchises invest in international prospects adapting to NBA systems.

Well, Draft night rewrote Yang Hansen’s destiny, and language quietly joined the plot. Therefore, as Portland embraced its unexpected prodigy, Chris Liu became the connective thread. Between benches and play calls, understanding now travels faster. Consequently, Hansen’s transition feels human, hopeful, and purposeful, turning communication into a catalyst rather than a constraint.

