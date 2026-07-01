Who Is Yaxel Lendeborg’s Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Tacarra Shyann

Yaxel Lendeborg’s remarkable rise to becoming the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has brought increased attention to both his basketball journey and his personal life. The former Michigan star has already hailed his family, especially his mother, for playing a crucial role in his hooping career. In fact, the 23-year-old, in his Players Tribune story in February, had the headline “How My Mom Saved My Life.”

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But the Golden State Warriors rookie has more than one lady luck in his wife. Majorly Lendeborg and his partner have kept their relationship private. But recently, Tacarra Shyann shared some details that have everyone buzzing.

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Who is Yaxel Lendeborg’s girlfriend, Tacarra Shyann?

Tacarra Shyann is the girlfriend of NBA rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Shyann has been recently by his side in his Michigan collegiate basketball journey, supporting him during his rise at Michigan and leading up to the NBA Draft. Ahead of the draft, Shyann admitted she expected the emotional moment to bring her to tears.

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“Absolutely, I’m a very emotional person. I feel like I cried a lot of stuff. While talking to WAGTalk, she continued, “I cried like during the Michael Jackson movie like four times. So I already know seeing him get drafted, I’m going to cry.”

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When asked who Yaxel credits the most for his success and who he says “saved his life,” Shyann pointed to his mother. “His amazing mother.” Alongside his mother and family, Tacarra Shyann was also present. The couple embraced with a hug, celebrating one of the biggest moments of Yaxel’s career.

When did Tacarra Shyann meet Yaxel Lendeborg?

Tacarra Shyann revealed that she met Yaxel Lendeborg shortly before he began his time at Michigan. According to her, their relationship started after Lendeborg repeatedly reached out to her on Instagram.

“We met last summer right before or right when he first moved to Michigan. We met because he kept DMing me on Instagram, honestly, and I finally responded. And I was like, okay, ‘I’ll go see you,’ and I saw him and the rest is history.”

What does Tacarra Shyann do for a living?

Tacarra Shyann is currently a college student majoring in exercise science with a pre-physical therapy track. She also shared that health and wellness play a major role in her everyday life.

“I’m very big into like health and wellness, so the gym, going for walks, hanging out with friends; I’m just a very like social person. I like to just go out and just talk to people, do certain things, and I would say though, my biggest hobby is definitely the gym. That’s like my major in college and everything, so.” She continued, “Well, I’m still in college. It’s exercise science, pre-physical therapy…”

What is Tacarra Shyann’s Instagram account?

Tacarra Shyann is active on Instagram under the handle @tacarra.shyann. As of July 2026, her public profile has 19 posts, 17.2K followers, and 273 following. Her bio describes her as a public figure from Houston and includes the faith-based message, “saved by His grace ✞.”

Shyann regularly shares glimpses of her life with Yaxel Lendeborg, including family moments, travel, and celebrations of his basketball milestones, giving fans a closer look at the couple’s life away from the court.