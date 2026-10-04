Who is Ziaire Williams’ Girlfriend? Know All Details About Lakers Star’s Partner After Bruno Mars Proposal Incident

Ziaire Williams recently created a beautiful memory and made headlines after proposing to his long-time girlfriend at a Bruno Mars concert. The video of the moment was captured on the event’s jumbotron as Mars sang his popular song “Marry You”.

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This moment may become a part of his 2026 highlight reel after he was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier on July 19, 2026. Here’s all you need to know about Williams’ fiancee.

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Who is Ziaire Williams’s Girlfriend?

Ziaire Williams’ long-time girlfriend and now fiancee is named Paris Timan. The oldest picture of the two on Instagram dates back to May 27, 2022. So it’s reasonable to assume that the two have been together for roughly four years as of 2026.

Williams proposed to her on October 2, 2026, during a Bruno Mars concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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What is Ziaire Williams’s Girlfriend’s Profession?

Paris Timan appears to be a professional model based on her Instagram profile. She appears to be signed with the modelling and talent management agency One Management LA.

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Timan has previously collaborated with clothing brand Wrangler along with Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand Skims. She also upgrades and customizes clothing items, as seen on her alternate Instagram page @curatedbyparis.

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In fact, one of her curated items is a No. 8 Ziaire Williams Jersey. She posted a picture of herself wearing it at one of his games back in 2022. Williams was signed with the Memphis Grizzlies at the time.

Her other works included a patchwork stitch jersey with the name “Ziaire” on the back, along with other Williams and Grizzlies-themed clothing items.

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Did Ziaire Williams Propose to His Girlfriend at a Bruno Mars Concert?

Yes, Ziaire Williams proposed to his girlfriend and now fiancee Paris Timan at a Bruno Mars concert. Specifically, it was during Mars’ hit song “Marry You” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The moment quickly caught the internet’s attention and went viral via NBA fan pages. The fact that Williams’ proposal came after his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers made it even more special among Lakers fans.

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The proposal came as a surprise to Timan as well as the fans present at SoFi Stadium. As Williams proposed with a ring, the two appeared on the massive jumbotron and were recorded on hundreds of phones.

The clips soon circulated online and garnered hundreds of thousands of views on X. Many fans congratulated the couple for their beautiful memory together, and it’ll now remain immortal on social media.

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Do they have children together?

Yes, Ziaire Williams and Paris Timan have a son named Story Sullas Williams. The couple announced the pregnancy on July 10, 2025, on Instagram with the caption “Jeremiah 1:5”.

In July, Timan became a part of Skims, modelling for its maternity collection. Finally, on September 24, 2025, she posted a picture with her infant son with the caption:

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“Motherhood has stretched and tested me in ways I never imagined. Physically, mentally, and emotionally. But through it all, it has been the most beautiful transformation,” she wrote.

“Thank you, Son, for choosing me to be your mommy. You are my greatest blessing, the most beautiful reminder of God’s infinite grace. My story, my testimony. Story Sullas Williams.”

Throughout her pregnancy, her faith in God has remain evident as she repeatedly cited Jeremiah 1:5 in her Instagram posts, which points towards a Christian background.