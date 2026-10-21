“Who Patting You Down?”: LeBron James Gets Playfully Protective After Wife Savannah Reveals Her Airport Security Routine

On the day LeBron James was going to make his regular season debut in a 76ers jersey in New York’s Madison Square Garden, he and his wife, Savannah offered a rare and intimate look inside their Los Angeles residence. The couple opened their doors for Vogue’s iconic Objects of Affection series. Celebrating 13 years of marriage this fall, the high school sweethearts offered fans a tour of their home, showcasing everything from championship hardware to prized contemporary art.

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However, it was a lighthearted exchange over Savannah’s most relatable travel essential that provided the video’s most viral moment, as the new Philadelphia 76ers forward playfully questioned his wife’s airport security routine.

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While presenting their comfort pieces of clothing – a timeless Louis Vuitton denim jacket for Bron – Savannah showed her, “not so quiet ’cause they’re a little bit fun and loud ’cause they have patches and all of the fun things. But I love my Ugg x Palace collab slides.”

Among the many famous cosy Ugg x Palace collaboration slides, Savannah has the brown mini boots complete with the recognizable Palace colorful decorative patches.

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The most realistic part about her favorite airport footwear is the backs that are worn down to the point these mini boots look like slippers, which made LeBron go, “Why did you show the back of ’em? Dang, you A-town stomping in them s—?”

Savannah explained that the very worn-in footwear serves as her go-to choice for international travel.

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“I love these. They are so comfortable,” Savannah said. “These shoes have been around the world literally three times. These are my travel shoes. I love ’em so much. If I gotta get pat down extra at the security line, they’re quick, whoop, whoop.”

Hearing his wife mention being patted down, LeBron immediately stepped in with comedic, protective curiosity.

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“Who patting you down?” LeBron interjected.

“TSA,” Savannah said. Vogue’s captions made it a point to note that she’s clicking her tongue at her husband for his trademark possessiveness.

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“Who’s that? I’ve never met him before,” LeBron joked.

Moving on from Bron’s skit, Savannah continued detailing the utility of her slides, noting that they make long-haul flights effortless.

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“If I’m on the plane, I want to lay out in my little cubby and go to sleep, I could kick them off real quick. These are my faves. And I think the patches are really cool.” she explained, admitting that she had “A-Town stomped ’em down” for ease and comfort.

Other owners of the Ugg x Palace slides on social media deeply resonated with Savannah’s statement. In response to this video, and Bron’s little side commentary there, many users shared their own worn-out cosy Uggs with the patches.

Taking in the worn state of his wife’s shoes, the billionaire NBA legend joked that the slides were practically her “fourth child” before calling on the brands directly.

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“Okay, Ugg and Palace. We need a new set. Matter of fact, send two of ’em to Miss Savannah James, like, right now.”

The playful back-and-forth over travel footwear was just one of several highlights from the couple’s home feature. Throughout the tour, the pair displayed a balance between high fashion and personal comfort.

LeBron showed a versatile Louis Vuitton denim jacket, pointing out subtle details that define its low-key aesthetic. “We like stuff that feels good and looks good on us—it doesn’t always have to have a label on it,” LeBron said, which made Savannah describe their style preference as “quiet luxury.”

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The feature also highlighted deep sentimental milestones from LeBron’s 24-year NBA career and their family life together.

The couple reflected on LeBron’s four NBA Larry O’Brien trophies displayed in the home, including his foundational 2012 title with the Miami Heat following intense media scrutiny, and his 2020 championship in the Orlando bubble.

Their children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri featured prominently in several keepsakes. Savannah displayed a custom bracelet engraved with the heartbeats of their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, alongside LeBron’s initials on the clasp, describing it as a constant comfort while traveling away from home.

The pair highlighted their ultra-exclusive LeBron James Edition Mercedes-Maybach, a one-of-two vehicle featuring the birthdates of their three children inscribed inside the cabin. The second one is being auctioned with proceeds going to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

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The tour also featured their personal recovery setup, including a cold plunge pool and a family hyperbaric chamber that LeBron frequents for postgame rest.

The video release coincided with a major career transition for LeBron as he prepared for his regular-season debut with the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Yet, as their Vogue tour demonstrated, no matter how chaotic NBA schedules become, the bond between LeBron and Savannah remains grounded in humor, family, and mutual support.