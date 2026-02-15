Who’s Singing the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star 2026 HBCU Classic? All About Chlöe Bailey

While the NBA’s biggest stars dominate the spotlight during All-Star Weekend, the HBCU Classic continues to stand out as one of the league’s most meaningful traditions. As part of that mission, the NBA continues to host the HBCU Classic to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The HBCU Classic is scheduled for February 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The Coastal Athletic Association matchup will be between the Hampton University Pirates and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies. This marks the fifth edition of the event.

The All-Star event is often seen as a blend of sports and entertainment, as several artists and musicians are often seen headlining such events. The HBCU Classic game will also feature a headline performance, as a Grammy-nominated singer and actor is set to perform the national anthem before the matchup.

Who Is Chlöe Bailey?

While several artists will perform throughout NBA All-Star Weekend, Chlöe Bailey has been selected for one of the event’s most prestigious honors. She is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Chlöe gained widespread recognition as part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey. Together, they released two studio albums, with their second album, Ungodly Hour (2020), receiving significant appreciation.

She was born on July 1, 1998, in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in Mableton, Georgia, with her sisters Ski and Halle Bailey, and their younger brother, Branson Bailey (born in 2005). Their parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey, played a major role in shaping their careers.

Apart from her singing career, her acting career took off with small roles in movies such as The Fighting Temptations (2003), which starred Beyoncé, and the Disney Channel movie Let It Shine (2012). Gradually, she started doing more acting roles, but singing remained her primary focus.

Chloe Bailey, along with her sister Halle, performed ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LIII and honored Donny Hathaway at the Grammy Awards. The duo also performed at the NFL Kickoff in 2020, right after the release of their second album.

NBA All-Star 2026 HBCU Classic: Who’s Singing the National Anthem?

Throughout the NBA All-Star event, there will be multiple performances, and several artists will perform the national anthem.

The event is a pillar of the NBA’s broader plans to help and provide a platform for HBCU students and amplify their voices across athletics, education, and other career opportunities. This year, through the Classic event, the NBA and AT&T have joined hands, and together they will donate $100,000 each to Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University.

Ultimately, the HBCU Classic stands at the intersection of sport, culture, and education, spotlighting the achievements of HBCU students while honoring the NBA’s deep-rooted cultural legacy.