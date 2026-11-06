Who Sang the National Anthem at the Warriors Game? Everything to Know About the Singer

Jason Brock, an openly gay singer and entertainer from San Francisco, performed the national anthem before the Golden State Warriors faced the Miami Heat on November 5, 2026.

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The performance took place during the team’s Pride Night at Chase Center, where Brock raised a rainbow Pride flag while singing The Star-Spangled Banner. In an Instagram Reel, Brock shared footage of his appearance and identified himself as the performer for the matchup against Miami.

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Brock is a singer, actor and entertainer best known for reaching the Top 12 on the second season of The X Factor USA in 2012. He competed under mentor L.A. Reid, gaining national exposure through his performances on the television competition.

However, his career extends well beyond reality television. Brock performs a mix of pop, jazz, Broadway and cabaret music, with appearances across the United States, Japan and Mexico. His work has also established him as a familiar name in San Francisco’s live entertainment scene.

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According to his official biography, Brock has performed at Martuni’s Piano Bar in San Francisco for almost two decades. He also regularly sings the national anthem for the San Francisco Giants and performs monthly at The Academy SF.

His connection with Bay Area sports predates the Warriors appearance. In 2024, Brock performed the national anthem during the San Francisco Giants’ Pride Day game. The performance was another opportunity for him to bring his music to a major sporting event in the city.

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Brock has also built an acting career, with screen credits including Looking, Love Is Not Enough and Songs of Tokyo. His work extends to voice performances for the Aveyond video game series and Disney Music Parade.

Beyond music and acting, Brock has participated in community and benefit events, including fundraising concerts for the Richmond Ermet Aid Foundation. These appearances form another part of his involvement in San Francisco’s arts and entertainment community.

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His latest appearance at Chase Center brought together his experience as a live performer and his connection to Bay Area sporting events. The Warriors hosted Miami as part of Pride Night, with Golden State earning a 120-100 victory.

Brock’s appearance at Chase Center brought his music career to the Warriors’ Pride Night, adding another sporting event to his performance history. The national anthem also gave the Golden State crowd an opportunity to see an entertainer whose work extends beyond the music stage.

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As the Warriors celebrated Pride Night against Miami, Brock’s performance became part of the evening’s celebrations, which ended with Golden State securing a 120–100 victory.