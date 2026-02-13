Who Will Win the 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest: Odds Breakdown for Damian Lillard, Kon Knueppel & More

We are officially in the 2026 NBA All-Star mood, as the prestigious weekend waits to unfurl in Los Angeles. While the event has lost its charm over the years, one thing that remains unchanged is the thrill of the 3-point shooting contest. To be fair, the marquee event will make a comeback this year as well. And we’ve got some elite names participating in the same.

Now, the question is: Who will take the title of the 3-point champion home this time? Well, Polymarket users are already putting their bets on their favorite stars. Polymarket operates as a prediction marketplace where fans trade outcome-based shares tied to real events.

For context, backing Kon Knueppel to win the 2026 NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest at 28 cents means a correct prediction would pay out one dollar per share, turning speculation into a calculated, fan-driven investment play.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) rebounds in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Moreover, the platform tracks live probability shifts for every event across All-Star Weekend. Yet this analysis zooms in entirely on the 3-point contest spotlight. Since Polymarket prices react instantly to fan sentiment and betting momentum, the odds can swing quickly and may look very different by the time readers check them.

Polymarket Odds for the 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Kon Knueppel: 26%

The Charlotte Hornets’ rookie is ruling the polls for this year’s All-Star 3-point contest. Standing tall at 6’5″, Kon Knueppel has been impressive in his first year in the league. Meanwhile, he is averaging 18.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, and 3.6 apg. At the same time, he is averaging a 48.4 FG%.

Moreover, his three-point percentage stands at 43.1% on high volume (around 7.9 attempts per game), ranking him among the league’s elite shooters and positioning him for a rookie 3-pointers made record. He is 2nd in ranking with 183 shots. Therefore, he’s definitely a major “watch out” for the 3-point contest.

Damian Lillard: 22%

Interestingly enough, Damian Lillard will participate in the contest, despite not playing in a single game this season. The Portland Trail Blazers’ veteran guard has been away since April 2025, when he tore his left Achilles tendon in the first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

However, the former 2-time 3-point contest champion is making a comeback this season. The fifth All-Time three-pointer is undoubtedly one of the top picks for the fans.

Donovan Mitchell: 16%

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell, with a 37.6 3PT%, is one of the mega names for the 2026 NBA All-Star three-point contest. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ shooting guard, at 6’1″, has been having a standout season this year. He is averaging 29.00 ppg, 4.5 rpg, and 5.9 apg, and has a 48.7 FG%. Most importantly, Spida is leading the league in 3-point shooting this season with 185 shots beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey: 13%

Now, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ star has an average of 37.9 3PT% across 52 games this season. He’s averaging 3.3 made threes on 8.8 attempts per game while logging 38.6 minutes. Meanwhile, Maxey ranks 54th league-wide in 3P% this season, with 174 total threes made; he is 4th in the 3-point leaderboard for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, Maxey, too, becomes a must-watch candidate for the 2026 NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

Jamal Murray: 10%

The Denver Nuggets superman is making his debut in the All-Star games this year. Jamal Murray is averaging 3.2 made threes in 7.4 attempts per game while logging 35.6 minutes. Moreover, he is averaging 42.5 3PT%, amking his one of the elite shooters in the league. This marks his career-high 3P%, surpassing prior peaks while maintaining high usage in the Nuggets’ offense.

Norman Powell: 9%

Norman Powell, playing for the Miami Heat during the 2025-26 season, has delivered solid yet uneven three-point shooting. Through 45 games as of mid-February 2026, he is shooting 39.6% from deep. Powell averages 3.2 made threes per game on 8.5 attempts, highlighting strong volume production while still falling short of truly elite efficiency levels this year overall across his performances.

Devin Booker: 11%

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns’ guard, Devin Booker, who is the 2018 3-point shooting contest champion, is struggling with three-pointers this season. Through 43 games, Booker is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc, averaging 1.6 made threes on 5.4 attempts in 33.9 minutes, marking his lowest qualified seasonal percentage compared to his 38.3% peak in 2021-22.

Despite the shooting dip, Devin Booker continues producing offensively for the Suns, averaging 25.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. However, recent logs show 1.7 made threes, emphasizing increased volume while accuracy remains a concern this season.

Bobby Portis: 7%

Bobby Portis continues to deliver elite perimeter shooting for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2025-26 campaign. Across 51 games, Portis has knocked down 91 of 198 attempts from long range, producing an impressive 45.1% conversion rate and strengthening Milwaukee’s offensive floor balance with reliable outside scoring.

Against select opponents, Bobby Portis has been particularly sharp for the Milwaukee Bucks, recording 61.1% (11/18) versus Charlotte and 62.5% (5/8) against Boston, while posting 38.5% (5/13) versus Indiana. His numbers dipped against Orlando at 40% (2/5) and New York at 25% (2/8), though steady shot volume keeps him impactful.

Who do I think will win the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest?

Now, I could go with a more biased approach and pick Damian Lillard as my choice of 3-point contest winner at the 2026 NBA All-Star. However, going by the efficiency and overall effectiveness, Kon Knueppel would be the preferred one. At the same time, I simply cannot rule out the unpredictability of the event. Therefore, any one of the participants could take the crown home.

Well, I’ve picked my pick, who are you picking?