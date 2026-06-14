Who Won the 2026 NBA Finals MVP? Voting Result Revealed

The San Antonio Spurs ended the New York Knicks’ championship dreams in 1999. In 2026, Jalen Brunson exorcised those ghosts. The rematch rewarded New York, as their grit outlasted San Antonio’s efforts for the championship after 53 years. It wouldn’t have been possible without their captain, Jalen Brunson, who, rightfully, was the NBA Finals MVP.

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Jalen Brunson put forth a heroic performance, scoring 45 points on 14-of-27 shooting. No other Knick scored more than 14 points, which came from Mikal Bridges. His effort became the most points in a Finals-clinching game since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point game in 2021. Brunson tied Michael Jordan (1998) for most points in a Finals-clinching game on the road, per the ABC broadcast. Brunson capped his season with five major honors: NBA Cup MVP, NBA Cup, NBA ECF MVP, NBA Champion, and the NBA Finals MVP.

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Throughout the series, there were shouts for even KAT or OG Anunoby to be the MVP. But Jalen Brunson remained their best bet, especially in the clutch. In Game 1, he had 30 points (13 in the 4th); in Game 2, 20 points (7 in the 4th). Then Game 3: 32 points (12 in the 4th) and Game 4, where he had 36 points (9 in the 4th). It all came together in Game 5 with 45 points (15 in the 4th). Brunson won ECF MVP unanimously with all 9 votes, mirroring his Finals sweep.

In the NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson received all 11 votes from a media panel covering the NBA Finals.

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver handed the Bill Russell Award (NBA Finals MVP trophy) to Brunson. His teammates and the crowd erupted with MVP chants. JB averaged 32.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, shooting 38.9% from 3-point range and 42.1% overall in 39.2 minutes across the five games. He is the Knicks’ leader both on and off the court, and he has become the face of the franchise.

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The sacrifice behind the NBA Finals MVP run

He was the Clutch Player of the Year last season, but failed at the Conference Finals hurdle to the Pacers. But this year, there was no stopping JB. His rise began with a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks. Even at the time, critics like Becky Hammon and other analysts didn’t view him as the ‘1A’ option. That noise was loud, but Jalen Brunson averaged 24 points per game in his first season, then added three straight All-Star selections.

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His commitment to the title was on display again when, in July 2024, the 29-year-old signed a four-year, $156.5 million veteran contract extension. Had Brunson waited until 2025 to hit unrestricted free agency, he would have been eligible for a massive five-year, $269 million supermax contract. By signing early, he willingly left $113 million in guaranteed cash on the table. Thus, for the Knicks, roster construction became easier.

It all came together for the franchise as its 1999 ghosts were exorcised. Plus, the wait for the last 53-years of winning an NBA championship also came to an end. Brunson’s performance made the championship possible.