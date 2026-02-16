Who Won 2026 NBA All-Star MVP? Full Results & Game Highlights

In a high-octane shift for the league’s midseason classic, Anthony Edwards has officially been crowned the 2026 NBA All-Star MVP. The league’s ambitious introduction of three-team “USA vs. World” tournament format at the Intuit Dome, it was Team Stars, the squad of young American talent, that earned a thrilling victory over the veteran Team Stripes in the championship round. While Kawhi Leonard initially had the spotlight, Edwards’ explosive scoring and defensive intensity provided the spark for Team Stars in the end.

How Did the 2026 NBA All-Star Game Unfold? Final Score & Key Performances

The 75th NBA All-Star Game moved away from the traditional East vs. West format, to remix the TNT-led format from 2025 in an outright USA vs the World contest. The round-robin tournament featured Team World, Team Stripes (Veteran Americans), and Team Stars (Younger Americans).

The tension peaked when Team World was eliminated during the preliminary round, leaving an all-American showdown for the title. Contrary to how the first two rounds went, the final game was a vastly mismatched contest.

While Kawhi Leonard made an All-Star MVP case eliminating Team World, he was lacking in the final round. The final round went from Team Stars up 12-1 to ending in a definitive 47-21 victory over LeBron James and Kevin Durant-led Team Stripes.

Team Stripes started strong in the tournament, led by massive efforts from Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, the final game saw young legs winning over fatigued stars. The old guard simply couldn’t match the team anchored by Edwards, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, and Jalen Duren who played with a relentless pace.

What Were the Biggest Highlights & Defining Moments of the Night?

While the championship game was one-sided, the road to the trophy was paved with some of the most electric moments of the weekend.

Kawhi Leonard explodes at home: Playing on his home floor, Kawhi Leonard went nuclear in Game 3 of the round-robin. He poured in an incredible 31 points in just 12 minutes, rallying Team Stripes to a 48–45 win and effectively eliminating Team World from the tournament.

De’Aaron Fox’s Do-or-Die Triple: De’Aaron Fox served the highlight of the night when he iced Game 2 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The high-pressure shot secured a 42–40 victory for the Stripes and served as a vengeful precursor to the final round.

Scottie Barnes’ Walk-Off: The Raptors star showed that the new format rewards clutch play versus Team World. Scottie Barnes ended a nailbiting game with a walk-off three-pointer in overtime that sent the arena into a frenzy.

Anthony Edwards took over: Whether it was transition dunks or his impenetrable perimeter defense, Edwards’ performance validated why he swayed the MVP votes in his favor.

Team World’s Early Exit: Despite a star-studded roster of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama, the international squad struggled to find rhythm against the U.S. teams. We didn’t see the main stars play but Wemby made it very difficult for the other teams to beat them.