Why 76ers Should Seriously Consider Moving On From Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for their final regular-season game this Sunday, much like everyone else.

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However, their fate is still undecided, as they will cling to a slim mathematical shot at a top-six seed that would spare them the play-in tournament.

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If they win and results elsewhere go in their favor, that will be the case. But whether playoff or play-in, one brutal reality that is certain is that Joel Embiid will be out for some time. On Thursday, he underwent successful emergency surgery after an appendicitis diagnosis, and the center is listed as out indefinitely.

It is the latest chapter of the Embiid Sixers’ era. The 32-year-old big, who on any given night could make a case to be the most dominant player in the league, is an MVP and has won multiple scoring titles, but he has remained an “if healthy” player throughout his career. And in the league today, that tag is simply not good enough as teams battle to win championships or dive into rebuild mode.

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Imago Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Embiid is a luxury the Sixers can no longer afford if they ever want to break a quarter-century of playoff heartbreak.

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This season was supposed to be a stepping stone after last year’s postseason miss. The Sixers drafted talented guard VJ Edgecombe, and they already had Tyrese Maxey, who is growing to be one of the best offensive players in the league. They also had Paul George for veteran experience, as well as Embiid, even though both players missed a significant chunk of the season.

Embiid’s absence is more alarming because this has been a regular occurrence, and stripping out his 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 38 games he played, it is evident that the team has already begun quietly learning to live without its centerpiece.

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It is not a knock on the supporting players, but the franchise has been forced to adapt around Embiid’s absences far more often than anyone wants to admit. Not that the center has suddenly lost his value, at his peak, he is a generational 7-footer who can dominate either end and score in volume. In his MVP campaign, he averaged 33.1 points per game and won his second consecutive scoring championship. He was the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win a scoring title.

The Joel Embiid durability dilemma

Embiid’s biggest knock has always been his health. He already caused the Sixers to lose two years due to his health when his debut season was delayed until 2016 after being drafted third overall in 2014.

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Unfortunately, his injury crisis didn’t end; he played just 31 times in his first season and, despite his efforts to stay healthy throughout his career, the best he could do was just under 70 games. Since that MVP season, Embiid has played fewer than 40 games in each of the three campaigns that followed.

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39 games in 2023-24.



19 games in 2024-25.



38 games in 2025-26.

He has played a total of just 96 regular-season games across three full seasons. Availability, as the old saying goes, is the best ability, and right now, Embiid’s body is voting against him.

Injuries will always be an unfortunate part of a player’s career; however, with the Sixers’ center, they have become too rampant. He has been sidelined by almost every imaginable injury that can befall an NBA player, with the latest being appendicitis, which medical experts say is rare among NBA stars.

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All in all, the Sixers are the ones who are hurt the most whenever Embiid goes out long-term. They have built everything around their franchise cornerstone, paid him max money, and surrounded him with complementary pieces. But one thing they can’t control is when he will be available to play. When he is not available for long stretches, the Sixers crumble.

The last time Philadelphia reached the Eastern Conference Finals was 2001, in the Allen Iverson era. If they haven’t crossed that line throughout the Embiid era, they won’t cross it now.

It is a familiar disappointment for Sixers fans, especially now that they have the closest thing they can have to a true co-star in Maxey. But Embiid will be hurt and out, leaving the 25-year-old guard as the primary offensive head, which he has been taking on in full effect, having a career-high season this year.

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The Sixers can build around Maxey in the coming year, because all the pieces were gotten with playing around Embiid in mind, which kind of makes it one-dimensional when he is not on the floor.

Philadelphia may have hidden its frustration for a long time, but now, the franchise has to ask itself a difficult question with Embiid: whether a so-called “franchise player” is worth all the investment if he can’t be counted on for 65-plus games?

The league has evolved, and if Embiid could only manage as high as 68 games during his prime, he won’t play above that now that he is getting older. The Sixers have always been good enough to sniff the playoffs, but never healthy enough to make it through the conference.

Trading Embiid now after sticking with him all this time will seem like a slap in the face; however, his market value remains high enough that a team in a “win-now” window and desperate for a rim-protecting, scoring big would line up with offers.

The Sixers front office is faced with one of their toughest decisions in years, Embiid’s contract still runs until at least the 2028–29 season, and if they want to build a new identity and taste something different, they should consider moving on from him.