Why Are LeBron James and Marcus Smart Not Playing Tonight? Lakers-Pelicans Starting Line-Up Revealed

The Lakers wrap up the final two games of their four-game homestand with back-to-back matchups starting against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, who sit 15th in the Western Conference at 3-17. While the Pelicans face the No. 2 seed, the Lakers aren’t at full strength either, missing a few key pieces. Things aren’t looking good for the Pelicans either, who enter the game even less healthy than they were in their last matchup with the Lakers two weeks ago.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike shared the latest update on the Lakers’ injury front: “No LeBron James, Marcus Smart tonight for the Lakers against New Orleans. Lakers have a back-to-back and play Suns on Monday.”

LeBron James is sidelined as the team carefully manages his lingering left foot issue. It’s the first back-to-back since his return, and the move shows exactly how the Lakers plan to handle their superstar this season. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves firing on all cylinders, Los Angeles can afford to be cautious, keeping LeBron fresh while the supporting cast carries more of the load.

At nearly 41 and deep into his 23rd season, the focus isn’t on awards but on longevity and playoff readiness. LeBron missed the first 14 games of the year with sciatica and now sits out his 15th. Even with limited action, he’s made an impact, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 49.1%. For the Lakers, every game he plays is about winning now, not chasing stats or accolades.

Marcus Smart remains sidelined for Sunday’s game after missing the matchup against the Mavericks with back spasms. Known for his defensive intensity and sharp instincts, Smart has been a key factor in boosting the Lakers’ overall performance on that end of the floor.

In 14 games this season, he’s contributed 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 40.8% from the field and an impressive 93.8% from the free-throw line. His absence leaves a noticeable gap as the Lakers adjust their rotation and try to maintain their defensive edge.

The lineup for tonight’s game looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers New Orleans Pelicans Austin Reaves Jeremiah Fears Luka Doncic Bryce McGowens Gabe Vincent Saddiq Bey Rui Hachimura Derick Queen Deandre Ayton Yves Messi

Lakers riding high with strong plays

The Lakers are rolling right now, hitting their stride. Luka Doncic continues to set the tone, averaging an eye-popping 35.1 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game, keeping him firmly in early MVP conversations. Austin Reaves has stepped up big too, contributing 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per night.

With key players performing like this, Los Angeles has won 12 of its last 14 games and is undefeated, 4-0, since LeBron’s return.

Head coach JJ Redick has praised not just the stars, but the team’s small details that are making a difference. “The game plan discipline and game plan execution have been pretty good all season, and we’ve been building that,” Redick said.

He highlighted the Lakers’ communication, on-court huddles, and offensive execution as reasons why they’ve been able to maintain consistency.

Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have also done their jobs quietly but effectively, giving the team balance and depth on both ends of the floor.

On the other side, the Pelicans are struggling to keep up. New Orleans sits 3-17, the worst in the West, and has lost nine of their last ten games.

They’re also on the second night of a back-to-back after a 104-96 defeat to the Warriors, despite solid individual efforts from Zion Williamson (25 points) and Saddiq Bey (21).

Against a Lakers team playing this well, with star power firing and role players stepping up, the Pelicans face an uphill battle to climb out of their slump.

Is there a way up for the Pelicans?