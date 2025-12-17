Why Are the Knicks Not Raising NBA Cup Banner in Madison Square Garden?

The New York Knicks have made one thing clear after winning the NBA Cup: there won’t be a new banner joining the rafters at Madison Square Garden.

According to a confirmed report, the franchise has decided not to raise an NBA Cup banner at MSG, even after lifting the trophy earlier this week.

Instead, the Knicks are choosing a more grounded approach. The team will celebrate the NBA Cup win with their home crowd on Friday night, giving fans inside the Garden a chance to acknowledge the achievement without permanently etching it into the arena’s history. It’s a decision that immediately sparked curiosity and debate across the league.

Because in a league where banners are currency, choosing not to hang one says just as much as choosing to raise one.

Why Are the Knicks Taking a Different Approach Than the Lakers and Bucks?

When the NBA Cup debuted, the first two champions wasted little time commemorating it.

The Los Angeles Lakers raised an NBA Cup banner inside Crypto.com Arena. The Milwaukee Bucks followed suit, adding their own banner after winning the tournament the following year.

Those decisions helped legitimize the league’s new in-season competition. They told fans, players, and the NBA itself: this matters.

The Knicks, however, are drawing a line.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most tradition-heavy arenas in sports. Its rafters already tell a very selective story: championship teams, retired legends, moments that defined eras. For the Knicks’ front office, placing an NBA Cup banner alongside banners tied to NBA championships appears to blur that hierarchy.

By opting for a fan celebration rather than a banner, the Knicks are signaling that while the NBA Cup is an achievement worth acknowledging, it doesn’t carry the same historical weight as postseason success in June. It’s not a rejection of the tournament; it’s a recalibration of where it sits in franchise history.

Does the NBA Require Teams to Raise NBA Cup Banners?

No, and this point is crucial to understanding the decision.

The NBA does not require teams to raise banners for NBA Cup titles. There is no league mandate, no standardized banner design, and no obligation tied to winning the tournament. Recognition is entirely left to each franchise.

That flexibility was intentional. The league wanted teams to integrate the NBA Cup into their own traditions rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all celebration. Some organizations prefer permanent visual recognition. Others prefer something more symbolic or temporary.

The Knicks are exercising that autonomy. Their choice doesn’t violate any league policy, nor does it undermine the tournament’s legitimacy from an official standpoint. It simply reflects how one of the NBA’s most tradition-conscious franchises views banner real estate at MSG.

Why Are Fans and Analysts Questioning the Knicks’ Decision to Skip an NBA Cup Banner?

Because in New York, nothing exists quietly.

Some fans and analysts see the decision as a refreshingly honest statement that the Knicks aren’t interested in treating a midseason trophy like the final destination. For those supporters, it aligns with the franchise’s renewed focus on long-term contention and postseason relevance.

Others aren’t so convinced.

Critics argue that refusing to hang a banner sends a mixed message. The players competed hard. The games mattered. The NBA Cup was marketed as meaningful. So why downplay it after winning? To some, skipping the banner risks making the tournament feel optional rather than important.

There’s also the broader league angle. If major-market teams with historic arenas opt out of banner recognition, it raises questions about how the NBA Cup will be remembered years from now, especially by casual fans.

That tension is exactly why the Knicks’ decision has become such a talking point. It sits at the intersection of tradition, modern league initiatives, and New York’s famously high standards.

In the end, the Knicks aren’t ignoring their NBA Cup win; they’re framing it.

Friday’s celebration gives fans their moment. The lack of a banner preserves MSG’s mythology. And the message is unmistakable: for this franchise, the rafters remain reserved for one thing above all else.

June still matters more than December.