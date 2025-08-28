Why Are Victor Wembanyama & Rudy Gobert Not Playing in EuroBasket 2025? Truth Behind Both France Stars’ Absence Revealed

The stage is set for EuroBasket 2025. From August 27 to September 14, twenty-four of Europe’s top basketball nations will clash, with Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic all ready to represent their countries. But while the spotlight shines on the continent’s biggest stars, France will be without the twin towers that made them early title favorites. Both Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert have been ruled out.

The announcement came without the usual injury report or dramatic twist—just a quiet confirmation that France’s most dominant defensive anchors won’t make the trip. It’s a major setback for Les Bleus, who were expected to rebound strongly after settling for silver at the 2024 Olympics. Instead, their EuroBasket campaign suddenly looks uncertain.

Notably, both absences are by choice. Gobert is taking the offseason slow, while Wembanyama—who missed the final two months of his rookie NBA season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder—was cleared for basketball activities earlier this summer. Even so, the French phenom has opted for rest over risking an early return.

Even the Spurs made the decision not to rush back their superstar into competitive play. According to Le Parisien, the 21-year-old will focus instead on rest and gradual reintegration with his NBA teammates, including De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Jeremy Sochan. Meanwhile, Gobert’s case is different but equally rooted in self-care.

via Imago

The 33-year-old just wrapped up a grueling season with the Timberwolves, which ended in a Western Conference Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he is not dealing with a specific injury, Gobert acknowledged to L’Aisne Nouvelle that the physical toll of recent summers with the Olympics, FIBA tournaments, and nonstop travel made him prioritize his health.

Gobert didn’t leave much to the imagination. His decision wasn’t emotional or reactive, but rather was calculated. “I’ve had busy summers in recent years, and it’s taken a toll,” Gobert admitted. “People don’t always realize how intense the EuroBasket is. It finishes just before the NBA resumes, and it’s a big responsibility.” He had hinted at this moment months ago, saying he’d decide after the NBA season ended, and he has followed through. Now, he’s choosing time with his family and time to breathe.

France will be without its towering duo this summer

France’s EuroBasket 2025 squad faces a tall order without Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, whose defensive prowess and versatility anchored Les Bleus. Their absence leaves a gaping hole in the paint, where Guerschon Yabusele, the new captain, and Alexandre Sarr must step up.

Yabusele’s leadership and Sarr’s rim protection—bolstered by his 7’4” wingspan—offer hope, while young stars like Zaccharie Risacher and Bilal Coulibaly bring athleticism and scoring. Coach Frederic Fauthoux’s faster-paced system could exploit this youthful energy, leaning on Isaia Cordinier’s defensive tenacity and Nadir Hifi’s scoring spark.

However, replacing Gobert’s elite rim protection and Wembanyama’s unique playmaking is no small feat. The frontcourt lacks depth, with Jaylen Hoard and Mouhammadou Jaiteh needing to gel quickly. Against heavyweights like Slovenia or Serbia, France’s undersized lineup might struggle to contain dominant bigs.

via Imago

Still, their speed and defensive versatility could keep them competitive. If Sarr emerges as a breakout star and Yabusele anchors the locker room, France could still chase a podium finish, but the margin for error is razor-thin.

Wembanyama’s absence is just him trying to avoid another setback. The 7’3″ phenom averaged 24.3 points, eleven rebounds, and 3.8 blocks in 46 games before being shut down. He underwent treatment for deep vein thrombosis, a serious condition that required blood thinners and time away from high-contact play.

While he’s been cleared now, playing another high-intensity tournament just weeks before NBA training camp wasn’t worth the risk.

Instead of national team duties, Wembanyama spent part of his summer training at the Shaolin Temple in China and hosting the first edition of his basketball-and-chess event, Hoop Gambit, in his hometown of Le Chesnay. He’s getting ready, just not under the bright lights of EuroBasket.

Gobert, on the other hand, played 72 regular-season games and 14 playoff games for Minnesota. Despite being named to the All-Defensive 2nd Team, he admitted fatigue played a major role in sitting this one out. “If you asked the Wolves, I’m sure they’re happy I’m not playing this summer,” he told L’Equipe back in February. “They’ve invested a lot in me.”

This is the second time Gobert will miss a major tournament with France, after EuroBasket 2017. Although he has more than a hundred appearances for the national team, with six medals since 2014, his eyes are set on a bigger goal: the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. It’s no doubt disappointing to miss out on seeing the two giants clash with Europe’s elite, but it is the kind of decision that stings now but could pay off next season when the NBA tips off again.